It's been a very difficult season for Auburn football, who haven't lived up to expectations. However, there was a glimmer of hope for the Tigers on Saturday when they pulled off a thrilling upset victory in four overtimes against the Texas A&M Aggies by a score of 43-41.

Auburn fans stormed the field and celebrated one of the lone bright spots of the season. Following the win, head coach Hugh Freeze had the perfect reaction to the Tigers pulling off the unthinkable against the No. 15 ranked Aggies.

Via ESPN:

“It’s been that kind of year where you just battle through and you fight through and you keep climbing cliffs,” said Freeze. “Our locker room has continued to fight and no matter what people say, they just have chosen to say we’re going to fight to the finish.”

Auburn football initially blew a 21-point lead in the first half but managed to finish strong. Quarterback Payton Thorne linked up with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a two-point conversion to secure the victory. Thorne, who threw for over 300 yards, was fired up by the fans coming onto the field:

“My emotions are kind of tough to put into words right now,” Thorne said. “I am still kind of riding that high. It was great. I did not know if they were going to storm the field or not, and I turned around and some fan was smacking me in the head. That is when I was like, “Whoa, this is pretty sweet.” It was awesome.”

Auburn football may still be under .500, but this win was certainly one of the biggest moments of the campaign and made fans actually still have some hope in Freeze, who is in his second year as the coach.

The Tigers have a difficult finale next weekend though as they face the Alabama Crimson Tide.