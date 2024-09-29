Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze wants his team to retain their composure after losing a close game to Oklahoma on Saturday. Freeze is sending a message to his quarterback, Payton Thorne, after the play caller made a key error and threw an interception to the Sooners. Oklahoma went on to defeat Auburn, 27-21, and that pick was the decisive play.

“I’ve got to make sure that (Thorne) understands the situation better, and we should’ve had runs there,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said, per ESPN. “I have to be clearer with him on what we have to do there.”

The Tigers are having a rough go of it in the 2024 campaign. Auburn football is now 2-3, after tough losses to both Oklahoma and Arkansas. The win turned out to be Oklahoma's first conference victory ever in the SEC.

Auburn football looking for some success

Freeze is in his second season at Auburn. He finished 6-7 in 2023, and the team is headed down the track of another losing season. Freeze is finding himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons; he got trolled by Arkansas after claiming that his team was better than the Razorbacks and would win consistently against them.

The Tigers are finding some tough sledding in this monster of a league. Auburn had an 11 point lead in the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma game, but ended up losing to the Sooners. The team blew a 14-0 halftime lead, and gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter alone to the Sooners. Auburn also had nearly 200 more yards of offense in the game.

“That was my first experience with Sooner magic as a head coach,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “That was an amazing last four drives on offense and defense. … We played our best ball when it mattered most.”

Auburn football was getting an incredible performance from their quarterback Thorne before that fourth quarter pick. The play caller threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the game. His performance will unfortunately be remembered though for how it ended, as the Sooners' Kip Lewis stepped in front of a throw to break the backs of the Auburn offense. Lewis returned the interception for a touchdown, breaking the hearts of Tigers fans.

Auburn is now 0-2 in SEC play and has to turn it around in the upcoming weeks. The team's next matchup is against Georgia on the road Saturday, so things get no easier for the Tigers.