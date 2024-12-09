Oklahoma football quarterback Jackson Arnold might already have a new school in mind only a few days after putting his name in the transfer portal. The Sooners' starter for much of the year is leaving head coach Brent Venables after a disappointing season in Norman. Despite the struggles, Arnold is a very talented quarterback, and his departure is a loss for this program. The 5-star high school prospect is already being linked to former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Lebby just finished his first year as Mississippi State's head coach. The Bulldogs had a dismal season in 2024, but they could be in store for a massive boost in the portal. College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3 Pete Nakos is predicting that Arnold's ties to Lebby will lead him to Starkville in hopes of rebuilding what was recently a very consistent SEC program.

Oklahoma football might be getting one of the best QBs in the country

The Sooners will play their last game of 2024 against Navy on December 27th in the Armed Forces Bowl. Oklahoma football must win this matchup or record its second losing season under Brent Venables. Despite losing Arnold, the third-year head coach needs to show that this program is still gaining momentum, which is not too far-fetched considering the schedule that the Sooners faced this year.

Five out of Oklahoma football's six losses were to ranked opponents. The other defeat was in a night game at 8-4 LSU. Brent Venables's team, at times, showed flashes of its potential. The prime example being the Sooners' stunning blowout of then-No. 7 Alabama. However, overall, it's been a disappointing first season in the SEC for this historically elite program. The primary struggle of this year's team has been in the passing game. The Sooners rank last in the conference in passing yards at 167.6 per game.

Brent Venables' program has consequently struggled to replace star quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The now Heisman Trophy contender and leader of the No. 1 team in the country played in Norman for two years. Previous to that, Gabriel transferred to play under Venables from UCF.

It's ultimately likely that the Sooners' head coach will look to the portal again to resolve his quarterback problem. Fortunately, Oklahoma football should already have a target in mind. This player can instantly make the 2025 Sooners an instant contender in the SEC.

Seven days ago, Brent Venables named Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the same position in Norman. The 29-year-old offensive prodigy coached one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal right now, John Mateer.

Mateer is looking to follow in the footsteps of previous Cougars' QB Cam Ward. Transfer to an elite program and build them back up to contender status. Transferring to the Sooners, therefore, seems like a match made in heaven for both sides.

Ultimately, Brent Venables heads in 2025, needing to show that he is the right man in charge in Norman. A coaching change will be inevitable if Oklahoma football doesn't significantly improve next season. Venables' future, therefore, revolves around his ability to fix his quarterback woes. John Mateer would instantly leave no questions about whether this program is ready to live up to the championship tradition it's built for over a century.