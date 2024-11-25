Auburn football linebacker DeMarcus Riddick raised the stakes of this year's Iron Bowl, calling out Alabama wideout Ryan Williams. Both freshmen will play for the first time in this heated rivalry. For Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, his program finally seems to be gaining some momentum after its thrilling win over Texas A&M. The game went four overtimes and, for all intent and purposes, ended the No. 15 ranked Aggies playoff chances. Auburn football has the same opportunity to do that to Alabama on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a brutal loss to Oklahoma. The chaos this past Saturday still gives Alabama a chance of sneaking back into the playoff, but Kalen DeBoer's program has to beat Auburn at home to keep itself in contention. DeMarcus Riddick, however, doesn't think anything about the Crimson Tide and its electric 17-year-old receiver Ryan Williams is special. ABC 33/40 sports reporter Johnny Congdon detailed Riddick's bulletin board-worthy comments.

When asked about Alabama's star wideout, the Auburn linebacker replied, “Ryan Williams ain't no big-time player to me.” Riddick then went on to say, “I will not lose to Bama while I'm here.”

The 2024 Iron Bowl could determine Hugh Freeze's future

Despite being a successful SEC coach in the past, the Hugh Freeze era has been rough for the Tigers so far. Auburn football is 11-13 through 24 games under Freeze and in danger of posting its fourth-straight losing season overall. That win-loss tally is not much better than former head coach Bryan Harsin's record, which was 9-12 with the program. Posting another losing season and failing to qualify for a bowl game could be damaging for Freeze, especially if it comes in the form of a blowout to the program's heated rival.

Earlier in the year, the Tigers came into SEC play off a brutal home loss to unranked Cal. The woes, particularly at the quarterback position, have continued, as Auburn has posted a 2-5 record in the conference. That run has included disappointing home losses to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, which has warmed Freeze's seat. However, Saturday's 43-41 win has the program finally feeling some momentum heading into its most crucial game of the season.

Growing up in Clanton, Alabama, DeMarcus Riddick has been around the Iron Bowl his whole life. And November 30th will be his first chance to make a mark on this rivalry's history. So far this season, Riddick has recorded 25 total tackles and three sacks.

While those are solid numbers, especially for a freshman, they pale compared to Ryan Williams' stats. The 17-year-old has caught 42 passes for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams also has had some viral clutch plays that have kept the Crimson Tide in playoff contention.

Nevertheless, regardless of their seasons to this point, Williams and Riddick can become state legends depending on Saturday's outcome. The Iron Bowl has hosted some of the greatest finishes in college football history. Even though Auburn football will come into Tuscaloosa as heavy underdogs, it expects no less from Saturday's matchup.