Auburn football picks up major 4-star WR commitment amid AD turmoil

After seeing the sudden departure of its athletic director, the Auburn football program got some good news. Top wide receiver recruit DaQuayvious Sorey is committing to the Tigers.

Sorey — a 6-foot-2, four-star recruit from Campbellton, FL — is the eighth member of the class of 2023 to commit to Auburn football for next season. The Chipley High School standout is the seventh four-star member to join the Tigers, giving them a strong foundation for the future.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Sorey explained that head coach Bryan Harsin was a big reason why he joined Auburn over other options like Georgia, who he was previously committed to, as well as Alabama, Miami and Florida.

“I love Coach Harsin,” Sorey said in his announcement to join Auburn football, via 247 Sports. “I want to play for him. They got a plan for me in the future going to the league and helping me out and my family…Auburn is a good school. Coach Harsin, I like the way they run their offense. They like to throw it a lot. I can see myself being one of the top dogs there.”

Sorey joins an Auburn football recruiting class that is ranked 59th by 247Sports. He will team up with fellow wide receiver Karmello English and running back Jeremiah Cobb to reignite the Tigers’ offense.

DaQuayvious Sorey could join an Auburn football program that looks different next year, as athletic director Allen Greene decided to leave the university to pursue other professional interests.