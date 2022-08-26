Auburn AD Allen Greene makes shocking career decision right before football season

As Auburn football begins its 2022 season, it will be doing so without one of its key authority figures: athletic director Allen Greene.

Greene, who had five months remaining on the contract he signed with the school in 2018, decided to step away from his AD role so that he could pursue other avenues. University president Dr. Christopher Roberts announced the decision and said that Auburn is grateful for his contributions.

official from the University: "Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to step away from his role leading the Tigers in order to pursue other professional interests." — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) August 26, 2022

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said of his decision. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn Family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

Allen Greene’s major football decisions came when he hired Bryan Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn in 2020, who led the team to a 6-7 record in his first season, and began the construction of a new football performance center that the Tigers will use after this season. The hiring of Harsin did look like a bad move, though, after the program investigated the move after the season and found that his treatment of others was not the best.

Overall, Auburn sports saw tons of success in Greene’s tenure. The men’s basketball team rose to prominence on the national stage and sent numerous top prospects to the NBA and the men’s baseball team made it to the College World Series in 2019 and 2022. The make-up of the 2022 Auburn football squad will not look any different with Greene leaving but the future of the program could be different.