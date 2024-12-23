The Auburn football team has entered the offseason as they failed to qualify for a bowl game this season. The Tigers have been recruiting the high school level very well recently, but there is another area that they need to recruit well in now: the transfer portal. The transfer portal has been open for a couple of weeks now, and it is one of the most important parts of the college football offseason. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze needs to hit it hard as the Tigers need to show some improvement next year.

This season was another disappointing one for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football team. The Tigers finished this season with a 5-7 record, and that was not good enough for a bowl game as six wins is needed. It’s been a while since Auburn had a successful season, and something needs to change soon.

One positive for Auburn is that they have one of the best 2025 recruiting classes. They are getting the talent necessary to be successful in the future, but they need to find some success on the football field as well. That is where the transfer portal comes in. These high school recruits are big, but getting experienced guys from the portal that can come in and play from day one are crucial.

Auburn has already picked up some good portal commitments, and they are looking for more. Here are three players that the Tigers should have their eyes on.

Kevin Concepcion, WR, NC State

One position that the Auburn football team wants to hit hard in the transfer portal is wide receiver. NC State transfer Kevin Concepcion is someone that they should be looking at. The Tigers have already landed one of the best WRs in the portal is Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. is committed to the Tigers. Getting another commitment from Concepcion would be huge.

Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma State

Moving over to the defense, linebacker Kendal Daniels is someone that would be a good fit for Auburn. The linebacker position is another one of importance for the Tigers, and while they have already landed some talent at the position, they could use some more. Defense wins championships, and this is a defensive position that could use some work. Daniels is one of the top transfer LBs on the market, and he would be a welcome addition.

Tyrus Washington, TE, Arkansas

Another position that Auburn could use an experienced transfer at is tight end. If the Tigers get some good WR and TE talent to go with their portal QB, the offense will be in good shape heading into the 2025 season. Tyrus Washington has already played in the SEC, and he could be looking to stay in the conference. Auburn could be a good fit for him.

This is another important offseason for the Auburn football team, and they have already picked up some good talent from the transfer portal. It’ll be interesting to see who else they land ahead of the 2025 season.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play. The transfer portal opened up on December 9th, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we have already seen players this year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it will stay open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again in the spring.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school.

The transfer portal is a crucial part of the offseason, and we will be hearing a lot about it from now until the end of the spring.