The best receiver in the 2024 college football transfer portal is now off the board. After a lengthy decision-making process, former Georgia Tech star Eric Singleton Jr. committed to the Auburn football team in 2025, per On3 Sports.

Singleton will transfer to Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining and a redshirt season still in his pocket. He entered the portal after notching 56 receptions for 754 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024 to lead the Yellow Jackets. The campaign marked his second season topping 700 yards in as many years.

While he improved on his numbers as a sophomore, Singleton is a year removed from a standout freshman season that took the country by storm. Despite entering Georgia Tech as a three-star prospect, his 714-yard, six touchdown effort in 2023 made him a consensus first-team freshman All-American.

Once he submit his name into the transfer portal, Singleton immediately became the top receiver available. His status as the top pass-catcher in the portal put him above Kevin Conception, Zachariah Branch, Nic Anderson, Tanner Koziol, and others. He was ranked by On3 Sports as the second-best player in the portal overall, behind quarterback John Mateer.

Before committing to Georgia Tech in 2023, Singleton received an offer from Auburn. As a native of Douglasville, Georgia, he opted to remain within his home state.

Singleton became the second receiver from the ACC to join Auburn in 2025. Former Wake Forest wideout Horatio Fields confirmed his commitment to the Tigers on Dec. 19 to further bolster their offense.

Eric Singleton to lead an improved Auburn football team in 2025

The 2025 season will mark the third year of head coach Hugh Freeze's tenure. While Freeze has yet to achieve a winning season as the Auburn head football coach, he will be given his best chance to do so in 2025.

The Tigers will lose Payton Thorne, Jarquez Hunter and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in 2025 but subsidize the losses with its a standout group of incoming transfers. On top of Singleton and Fields, Freeze has also obtained commitments from quarterback Jackson Arnold, quarterback Ashton Daniels, offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin, and others.

Arnold, a former five-star recruit, headlines the group. While his career did not pan out with Oklahoma, he has the chance to be the Tigers' best passer since Bo Nix left the program in 2021. Arnold threw for just 1,421 yards in 2024 but was the top-rated dual-threat quarterback of the class of 2023, ahead of Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Avery Johnson and others.