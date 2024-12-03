ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the SEC-ACC Challenge as Auburn visits Duke. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Duke prediction and pick.

Auburn enters the game sitting at 7-0 on the year. After opening the year 4-0 with a win over Houston, they would play three great games at the Maui Invitational. It started with an 83-81 win over fifth-ranked Iowa State, before a 13-point win over 12th-ranked North Carolina, and ended with a 14-point win over Memphis. Meanwhile, Duke comes into the game at 5-2. After winning their first two games, they would fall to Kentucky by five after Kentucky's second-half comeback. They would then win two more games, before falling by three to Kansas. Last time out, Duke rebounded to beat Seattle 70-48.

Here are the Auburn-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Duke Odds

Auburn: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +105

Duke: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 144.5 (-114)

Under: 144.5 (-106)

How to Watch Auburn vs. Duke

Time: 9:15 PM ET/ 6:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked first in the nation in KenPoms rankings this year. They are first in the nation in offensive rating, while sitting seventh in the nation in defensive rating. They are just one of two schools with a top-ten ranking on both offense and defense, with the other school being Kansas. Auburn has shot wonderfully this year. They are fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while also being 41dt in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Auburn is 18th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 15th in assists, and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Johni Broome has led the way for Auburn this year. He is scoring 20.7 points per game this year, to lead the team. Further, he is adding 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game on the season. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson is scoring 10.6 points per game while sitting second on the team with six rebounds per game this year. Further, he has 1.7 assists per game and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt this year. He is scoring 12.6 points per game, while also shooting 44.8 percent from three on the year. He also adds 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Denver Jones joins him. Jones is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 3.3 assists. He also has 1.9 rebounds and one steal per game. Finally, Miles Kelly is scoring ten points per game. He also adds 2.1 rebounds per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke comes in ranked fourth in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked 23rd in offensive efficiency while sitting first in defensive efficiency. Duke has been strong on defense this year. They are seventh in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fourth in opponent-made field goals per game. Duke has also been solid on the glass, sitting 20th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Cooper Flagg has led the way this year for Duke. He is scoring 15.9 points per game this year while adding 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this year. Flagg has struggled a little with turnovers, turning over the ball three times per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is scoring 13.4 points per game this year while adding 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, Tyrese Proctor has 12.4 points per game this year, while adding 4.3 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Khaman Maluach has been solid in the front court. He is scoring just 8.4 points per game but has five rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court this year by Mason Gillis. Gillis has just 4.3 points per game this year while adding 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game on the season. Finally, Maliq Brown has come off the bench and made an impact. He is scoring just 2.6 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Final Auburn-Duke Prediction & Pick

Auburn is 5-1-1 against the spread this year, with a push against Kent State as 23-point favorites, and failing to cover against Iowa State by just 1.5 points. Meanwhile, Duke is 4-3 against the spread this year. Still, Auburn covered against a similar defensively efficient team in Houston. They went into that game as 5.5-point underdogs and would win by five points. Auburn also beat Iowa State, who is 12th in defensive efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Duke struggled with both Kentucky and Kansas, who are both in the top 12 in offensive efficiency. Take Auburn in this one.

Final Auburn-Duke Prediction & Pick: Auburn +1.5 (-106)