ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Auburn-Iowa State.

The Auburn Tigers already faced the Houston Cougars this season. Now they take on Iowa State in a battle of top-five teams. Auburn is ranked No. 4, Iowa State No. 5. This game could not be much bigger, relative to preseason expectations. Auburn's win over Houston ensured this battle would take center stage at the Maui Invitational, which exists alongside the Battle 4 Atlantis as the premier Feast Week holiday tournament in college basketball.

The big breakout star for Auburn is Tahaad Pettiford, a fearless freshman who wants the rock in crunch time and is willing to take — and make — the big shot. Pettiford relishes late-game pressure. He thrived on it and hit big shots down the stretch in the victory over Houston. Anyone who can take down a Kelvin Sampson Houston defense has to be very good; doing so as a freshman in November is a real eye-opener. Bruce Pearl might have something — and someone — very special in his backcourt.

Auburn's guards in the Pearl era have often been electric and dynamic, but they have also been volatile and erratic, prone to taking bad shots and being a little too loose with the ball. The hope for Auburn is that Pettiford might provide all the familiar athleticism and skill but without the variance and with a more controlled, measured game which doesn't come and go or fluctuate quite as severely. If Pettiford can be ruthlessly consistent, Auburn becomes a true frontline Final Four contender and also the favorite to win the SEC championship. It will be fascinating to see how the young guard handles this game against Iowa State.

The Cyclones do not make a secret of what they want to do or how they want to play. This is a defensive colossus under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who has developed the Cyclones into a tough, rugged team in the same vein as Houston. What differentiates Houston from Iowa State is that UH usually has a high-end scorer who can rise above a messy rockfight and deliver clutch baskets. Iowa State, though, always brings the fury at the defensive end of the floor. That's why the Cyclones have established themselves as one of the top teams in the country and will be a tough out in just about any circumstance against any opponent.

This is the centerpiece game in Maui; let the fun begin in Hawaii.

Here are the Auburn-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Iowa State Odds

Auburn: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -176

Iowa State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn vs Iowa State

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn already beat Houston, an elite defensive team. If it can do that, it can surely beat Iowa State, which might be as good as Houston, but is not likely better than the Cougars. Auburn beat Houston by five, so it might be seven to nine points better than ISU.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State plays tremendous defense and is getting over three points against Auburn. ISU can lose by three and cover? That sounds very attractive.

Final Auburn-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Auburn but think you should stay away from this game.

Final Auburn-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Auburn -3.5