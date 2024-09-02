ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4: Igor Calvcanti vs. Seokhyeon Ko continues with a fight in the featherweight division between Austin Bashi and Dorian Ramos. Bashi is undefeated winning all 12 of his professional bouts as he comes into this matchup meanwhile, Ramos is stepping in on a week’s notice coming off back-to-back victories. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bashi-Ramos prediction and pick.

Austin Bashi (12-0) comes into this fight riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak where he has seven of his 12 wins. He most recently dominated his last opponent Zac Riley by knocking him out in under four minutes in the first round. Bashi will now be looking to remain unbeaten and secure his spot in the UFC when he takes on short-notice replacement Dorian Ramos on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Dorian Ramos (8-2) steps in for the injured Tommy McMillen on very short notice. He is riding a two-fight winning streak where he successfully defended his UWC Featherweight Championship with a five-round victory over Esteban Sedano back in April. Now, Ramos looks to get the biggest win of his career and in dominant fashion when he takes on Austin Bashi this Tuesday night.

Why Austin Bashi Will Win

Austin Bashi comes in as the No. 1 bantamweight prospect in the United States and for good reason. He has won all 12 of his professional fights and has fought some good competition in the process. He picked up his biggest win two fights ago when he defeated Askar Askar to capture the Lights Out Championship bantamweight title. While Bashi is a career bantamweight, he found it hard to get someone to fight him at that weight class so he decided to move up and will now be competing at 145 lbs to secure his contract this week against Dorian Ramos.

Bashi while a dangerous striker with one-punch knockout power, is at his best when he is dominating in the grappling. He blends his strikes with his takedowns very well and when he gets on top it’s almost impossible to shrug him off. Bashi is able to flow on top effortlessly while landing vicious ground and pound until the submissions present themselves to sink it in and get the finish. While Ramos is a formidable opponent and is dangerous on the feet and on the canvas, this seems like a fight where Bashi can run right through him as long as he doesn’t have a mental lapse to get his UFC contract.

Why Dorian Ramos Will Win

Dorian Ramos is making the most out of his opportunities when he got the call to fight in one week on the Contender Series. He is coming off a five-round unanimous decision victory in his last fight where he was able to successfully defend his featherweight title. Ramos will be looking to score the massive upset and secure his spot on the UFC roster when he takes on Austin Bashi on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Ramos is a very well-rounded fighter who has the power to finish the fight on the feet and the grappling to take the fight into Bashi’s wheelhouse and win there. He will find success if he’s the aggressor in this matchup as Bashi’s biggest weakness is fighting off his backfoot. By Bashi fighting off his backfoot he’s not able to get his grappling game going and that will open up the striking for Ramos. As long as Ramos can keep pressuring Bashi and defend the takedowns he land his heavy strikes on the feet potentially finishing Bashi and getting the biggest win of his career and a UFC contract.

Final Austin Bashi-Dorian Ramos Prediction & Pick

This is a great matchup between these two featherweights as they look to take that next step in their careers to secure their spot in the UFC. Austin Bashi has been on the UFC’s radar for quite some time now and he had a much tougher matchup against Tommy McMillen before Dorian Ramos which should give him a lot of confidence coming into this fight. As long as Bashi can move laterally and not get corraled against the cage and land his takedowns he should be able to take this fight to the canvas and sink in the submission tapping out Ramos and getting his UFC contract.

Final Austin Bashi-Dorian Ramos Prediction & Pick: Austin Bashi (-560)