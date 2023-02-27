It’s not the trade from the Chicago Blackhawks which has every hockey fan on the edge, but it was still a notable one, with the team trading defenseman Jack Johnson to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. In return, the Blackhawks get defenseman Andreas Englund.

Kevin Weekes of ESPN was the first one to report the deal, via Twitter.

The Avalanche are getting a familiar face in Jack Johnson. After all, the veteran blueliner was part of the Avs team that went all the way to win the Stanley Cup in the 2022-23 NHL season. In that same season, Johnson collected just a goal and eight assists in 74 games but provided some meaningful minutes on the ice for the Avalanche in the playoffs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After winning the Cup with Colorado, Jack Johnson went to Windy City with a one-year deal worth $950,000. He was atrocious with the Blackhawks, based on advanced metrics. He posted just four points (all assists) in 58 games for Chicago and ended his stint with the Blackhawks with just plus/minus of minus-25 and a 36.5 CF%. Despite those poor numbers, Johnson apparently still looked enticing enough to be a trade target for Colorado, which has been dealing with injuries this season.

The soonest Johnson can suit up again for the Avalanche will be in Monday night’s showdown against the Vegas Golden Knights, though, it won’t be surprising if Colorado ends up waiting for a little bit longer before letting him back on the ice.

Johnson was a first-round pick (third overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL D raft.