ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes welcome another Western Conference foe as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Avalanche come into the game sitting at 14-12-0 on the year and have won two of their last five games overall. In their last game, they made a massive comeback. They were down 4-0 in the first period but would score in the second. They would then score four times in the third period to win the game 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 16-8-1 on the year, sitting third in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost three straight overall. In their last game, they faced the Seattle Kraken. It would be tied in the third period, but the Kraken would score twice, giving the Kraken the 4-2 win.

Here are the Avalanche-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Hurricanes Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is first on the team in points this year, sitting with nine goals and 30 assists. He has three goals and ten assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. Lehkonen has five goals and five assists in his 14 games this year. Rantanen comes in with 15 goals and 20 assists this year, with five goals and seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar is third on the team in points from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with eight goals and 24 assists this year. Further, he has three goals and 11 assists on the power play. Casey Mittelstadt has also been great on the second line. He has seven goals and 11 assists this year. Finally, Samuel Girard has been solid from the blue line, with two goals and 13 assists this year.

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 7-7-0 on the year with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .867 save percentage. In his last game, he allowed four goals on eight shots before being pulled against the Sabres.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 19 assists on the year, including two goals and nine assists on the power play this year. He is joined by Martin Necas and Eric Robinson. Necas has 13 goals and 26 assists on the year, including six goals and 12 assists on the power play. Robinson has scored seven times with nine assists. He has three goals and six assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Shayne Gostisbhere has been solid from the blue line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with five goals and 15 assists this year. Further, he has four goals and ten assists on the power play. Also having a solid year is Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov has scored eight times this year with ten assists. He has five goals and four assists on the power play. Finally, Seth Jarvis has seven goals and nine assists this year, with three goals and six assists on the power play.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 10-3-0 on the year with a .900 save percentage and a 2.55 goals-against average. In his last start, he gave up four goals on 28 shots to take the loss. It was his second straight game giving up four goals in a game.

Final Avalanche-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche have been solid in scoring this year, sitting with 3.27 goals per game, while also having the sixth-best power play unit in the NHL. Still, the defense has been awful. They are 27th on the penalty kill while sitting 31st in goals-against per game. The Hurricanes are scoring 3.72 goals per game this year, while also sitting fourth on the power play. Further, they are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game and tied for sixth on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes have struggled as of late, but are the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. For all the struggles, they still have a potent offense. Further, they have a much better goaltender going in this one. Goalie play and the power play will be the difference as the Hurricanes get the win.

Final Avalanche-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML