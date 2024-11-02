ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche begin their road trip as they visit the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.

The Avalanche come into the game sitting at 5-6-0 on the year. After starting 0-4, they would win five straight games. Still, they have lost two straight since then and last time out, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning started strong, scoring three goals in the first 5:32 of the game. While Ivan Ivan would make it a 3-1 game at the end of the first, the Avalanche would fall 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 3-6-1 on the year and have lost two straight as well. Last time out, they would face the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers took at 2-1 lead in the first period and took off from there. Leon Draisaitl would score twice and the Oilers would go on to win the game 5-1.

Here are the Avalanche-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Predators Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+18)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (115)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is second on the team in points this year, sitting with five goals and 12 assists. He has three goals and six assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Joel Kiviranta and Mikko Rantanen. Kiviranta has four goals on the year. Rantanen comes in with four goals and 11 assists this year, with two goals and five assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar has led the team in points from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with four goals and 15 assists this year. Further, he has a goal and eight assists on the power play. Casey Mittelstadt has also been great on the second line. He has six goals and seven assists this year. Finally, Samuel Girard has been solid from the blue line, with five assists this year.

Justus Annunen is expected to be in goal for the Avalanche in this one. He is 4-1 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Annunen is coming off his worst start of the year. He stopped 26 of 30 shots but took the win over the Senators. It is the only time this year he has allowed more than two goals and just the second time he has been below .925 in save percentage.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator’s first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Jonathan Marchessault. Forsberg led the team in goals and points last year. He had 48 goals, 46 assists, and 94 points last year. He has already added five goals and four assists to start the year. Meanwhile, O’Reilly has also added three goals and five assists this year already this year. He had 26 goals and 43 assists last year for 69 total points. Marchessault comes in as the newcomer to the squad. He has two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Predators get a lot of production from the blue line this year. Brady Skeji and Roman Josi have been solid. Skeji comes into the game tied for third on the team in points while having two goals and four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Josi has five assists this year. Finally, Gustav Nyquist has also been solid, coming in with three goals and two assists this year.

Juuse Saros is expected to make the start in goal in this one. He is 2-5-1 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. In his last start, he would give up five goals on 29 shots and take the loss. It was his second straight game under .890 in save percentage, and his second straight loss.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick

Neither team in this match-up has been playing well this year. The Predators are slightly favored in terms of odds in this early-season NHL clash. One reason has been the defensive side of the ice for the Avalanche. While they are scoring 3.45 goals per game and sit third in power play conversion rate, they are tied for 31st in the NHL allowing 4.18 goals per game this year. The Predators are scoring just 2.40 goals per game while sitting 25th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The Predators are not scoring well this year, and will not be able to take advantage of the Avalanche’s poor defense. Take Colorado in this one.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (+112)