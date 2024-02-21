The Detroit Red Wings return home from a road this as we continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Detroit Red Wings return home from a road this as they face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche come into the game at 35-18-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division. They have also won three of their last four after a four-game losing streak. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. In the first period, J.T. Miller scored to give the Canucks the lead, but the Avalanche scored in the second period on a Ryan Johansen goal. Going into the third period tied, Ryan Johansen scored just 1:35 into the third to take the lead. They would add an empty netter to take the 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings come into the game sitting at 29-20-6 on the year. They won two of their four on the road trip. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings struck first on a Moritz Seider goal but the Kraken would tie it up on the power play before the end of the period. In the second, Lucas Raymond scored, but once again the Kraken tied the game. Still, the Red Wings would score once more, giving them the lead heading into the third. In the third, the Kraken would once again tie the game, but the Red Wings would come away with the 4-3 victory in overtime.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Red Wings Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Avalanche vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche are second in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.68 goals per game this year. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team this year. MacKinnon has the most goals, assists, and points on the Avalanche. He comes in another game with 33 goals and 59 assists, good for 92 total points. Further, he has been amazing in the power play, with seven goals and 27 assists when on the man-advantage. Second on the team in goals and points is Mikko Rantanen. He comes into the game with 29 goals on the year, plus 42 assists, giving him a total of 71 points. Further, he has also been great on the power play, with 11 goals and 20 assists on the power lay this year.

The power play is also somewhere Valeri Nichushkin has thrived. He has 22 total goals and 20 assists, with 13 of the goals and three of the assists when on the power play. Further, the Avalanche get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Cale Makar is third on the team in points, coming in with 13 goals and 47 assists, good for 60 total points. He has five goals and 22 assists on the power play this year. Devon Toews comes in with ten goals and 22 assists, good for 32 points from the blue line as well.

The Avalanche's power play ranks eighth in the NHL this year, with a 23.4 percent success rate and 49 total power-play goals on the season. The penalty kill is tenth in the NHL with an 81.8 percent success rate, but seventh in the NHL with seven shorthanded goals.

The Avalanche are expected to send Alexander Georgiev to tend the twine in this one. He is 39-13-3 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is coming off his best performance in nearly a month. In his last outing, he allowed just one goal on 25 shots in a win over the Canucks. Georgiev has won his last three starts overall, giving up seven goals over the three games.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.49 goals per game. Dylan Larkin leads the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He comes in with 24 goals and 25 assists this year, good for 49 total points. Larkin also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has nine goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 19 goals and 28 assists this year for 47 points. His goals, assists, and points total all rank second on the team. He has also been solid on the power play with nine goals and seven assists this year.

Third on the team in points and goals this year, while leading the team in assists is Lucan Raymond. Raymond comes in with 16 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 46 points. Sitting fourth on the team in goals and points is Daniel Sprong. Sprong comes in with 15 goals and 20 assists, good for 35 points on the year. Currently, the Red Wings have 11 players with ten or more goals in the year.

The Red Wings sit tenth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 23.2 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are not on the penalty kill this year, with an 82.0 percent success rate this year.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 15-8-2 on the year with a 2.83 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Lyon has struggled so far in February, going 2-2 with a .861 save percentage and a 4.46. goals against average. Still, he is coming off a start where he saves 38 of 41 shots and took the win.

Final Avalanche-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Alex Lyon has not been playing him as of late, but the Red Wings have been playing better as of late. they have won three of their last five, and have been scoring well in the process. The Avalanche have not been scoring as well. They have had to rely on solid defense, but that has let them down some. They gave up three goals to both the Coyotes and Capitals, who are amongst the worst-scoring teams in the NHL. The Red Wings will score plenty in this one, and if Lyon can play like he is capable, the Red Wings will get upset at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Avalanche-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+126)