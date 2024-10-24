ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Avalanche look to continue their winning streak as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick.

The Avalanche come into the game winners of three straight. After starting their season at 0-4-0, they beat the Ducks at home, before defeating the Sharks and the Kraken on the road. Meanwhile, Utah comes into the game sitting at 4-2-1 on the year. They opened the season strong, winning three in a row, but since then, they have lost in three of their last four. Last time out they faced the Senators. The Senators took a 4-0 lead in the first period, as Anton Forsberg would stop all 31 shots he faced to defeat Utah.

Here are the Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -137

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is second on the team in points this year, sitting with three goals and nine assists. He has two goals and four assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen. Colton comes into the game with six goals this year, while having an assist. Further, he has three goals and one assist on the power play. Rantanen comes in with four goals and seven assists this year, with two goals and four assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar has led the team in points from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with two goals and 12 assists this year. Further, he has a goal and six assists on the power play. Casey Mittelstadt has also been great on the second line. He has four goals and two assists this year. Joel Kiviranta comes into the game with three goals on the year, playing on the fourth line.

Alexandar Georgiev is expected to be in goal in this game. He has struggled this year. Georgiev is 1-3-0 on the year with a 4.99 goals-against average and a .811 save percentage. He is coming off one of the best games he has had this year. Georgiev allowed three goals on 19 shots, taking his first win of the year.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's first line is led by the combination of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller led the team last year in goals and points, having 33 goals, 43 assists, and 76 total points. Keller has four goals and four assists this year. Hayton scored three goals and had seven assists last year in Arizona in just 33 games, but had already made an impact this year. Hayton has four goals and two assists this year. Schmaltz also has made an impact this year, after sitting second on the team in points with 22 goals, 39 assists, and 61 total points. He has seven assists on the year already.

Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley lead the second line. Guenther had 18 goals and 17 assists in just 45 games last year in Arizona. Guenther has scored five times already this year while also having an assist. Further, Cooley had 20 goals and 24 assists last year. Cooley has not scored yet this year, but he does have six assists on the season. Finally, Mikhail Sergahev is making an impact from the blue line. He has four assists already this year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be back in goal for Utah in this one. He is 4-1-1 on the year with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. Ingram struggled in his last game. He played just one period in the game, giving up four goals on nine shots. It was the fourth time in six games that he has given up four or more goals in a game.

Final Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Colorado Avalanche come in as favorites in odds in this early season NHL fixture. They are scoring well this year, scoring 3.43 goals per game while sitting third on the power play. Meanwhile, Utah is scoring 3.14 goals per game this year, while sitting 14th in the NHL on the power play. Still, both goaltenders come into this game struggling this year. Georgiev is giving up nearly five goals per game this year, while Ingram is giving up almost four goals per game. The Avalanche are 32nd in the NHL in goals against per game this year. Expect a high-scoring game in this one.

Final Avalanche-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-118)