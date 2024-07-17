There’s some major news from Marvel: The Russo Brothers are in talks to direct the next two Avengers movies.

THR reports the bros could be tackling Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. This news is pretty massive, considering they directed four other successful Marvel films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and AvengersAvengers: Endgame (2019). So, yes, they’re very familiar with putting together an awesome Marvel movie.

They are in early talks, as the studio has been looking for filmmakers to oversee the upcoming films. Will the Russo Brothers be it?

About upcoming Avengers movies

As for the fifth Avengers film, it was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, that got scrapped, thanks to Jonathan Majors. His legal issues got him axed from Marvel, as he was going to star as Kang — a time-traveling villain.

Considering Majors is out, it will get a new name and focus on something entirely different.

As for the sixth movie, Secret Wars, the Russos have wanted to get moving on this for a while. It’s focused on Beyonder, an antagonist who gets Marvel’s heroes and villains to fight amongst themselves in Battleworld, another planet away from Earth. The multiverses are also destroyed, with only remnants remaining on a Doctor Doom-run planet.

Russo Brothers discuss putting together Marvel films

The brothers add their perspectives to their projects. In 2019, they were interviewed by The Atlantic on their Marvel duties as directors. There was a lot when asked what they brought to the table for their first crack at Captain America.

“We entered the universe right before The Avengers came out [in 2012],” Anthony Russo said. “So [the Marvel movies were] working well enough for the studio to want to make a second Captain America movie, but the environment we came into was Kevin Feige trying to keep things fresh and surprising. Marvel had conceived of perhaps doing a Captain America movie as a political thriller, but it was a tentative concept. Our big thing to figure out was, how do we modernize the character and toughen him up? He can’t possibly be the same human being he was in World War II as he is 70 years later, with none of his old friends around him.”

They also map out their movies well, like with Infinity War and Endgame. Managing actors is one of their specialties.

“You have to have a very cohesive plan,” Joe Russo said. “You’re making thousands of decisions a day. There are multiple filming units, there’s a whole visual-effects team, we have actors coming to us, saying, ‘I wouldn’t say it this way, I’d say it that way.’ Our job is to collect all this information and be in the arbiters of taste and provide focus for the entire process. You have to leave room for everyone else to be empowered and assist in making creative decisions.”

So, we’ll see where this goes. The Russo Brothers are in talks, but will it become official soon? We’ll find out soon.

Avengers 5 is to be released on May 1, 2026, and Secret Wars is set for May 7, 2027.