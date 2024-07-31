Several actors will return in Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr, but Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is unsure of her MCU future.

Speaking to The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Larason talked about her MCU future. Her last appearance, The Marvels, was a box-office disappointment. However, she wants to team up with her co-stars, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

“I just loved being with those ladies so much,” Larson said. “And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I'm at in my life, which is, there's no superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It's all of us coming together.

“So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there's things that I know, but I can't tell you,” she continued.

She was then asked about the fifth and sixth Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Larson was very cryptic about whether or not Captain America will play a part in them.

“I can't say anything[,] and I can't even say that I don't know anything because that might mean that there's something to say or not say,” Larson cryptically teased. “So I'll just say that I can't say.”

MCU fans will have to wait until July 1, 2026, to see if Larson's Captain Marvel returns in Doomsday. Secret Wars will come over a year later on May 7, 2027.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Starting in 2019, Larson has played Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU. She debuted in her self-titled solo movie in 2019, which directly led into Avengers: Endgame. Since then, Larson has had brief appearances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

In 2023, Larson teamed with Vellani and Parris in The Marvels. The movie was partly a sequel to Larson's solo movie, as well as Vellani's Ms. Marvel series. Samuel L. Jackson and Zawe Ashton also starred in it.

Unfortunately, The Marvels was a flop. It grossed just $206 million during its theatrical run. That is the lowest total in the entire MCU, even lower than The Incredible Hulk ($264 million).

Still, Brie Larson will likely continue having a big part in the MCU, including Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Captain Marvel made over $1 billion worldwide and was a huge hit. Even if The Marvels does not get a sequel, expect Larson in future MCU projects.

Outside of the MCU, Larson is known for her Oscar-winning performance in Room. She first gained notoriety for her roles in Raising Dad. Her big screen career started with small roles in 13 Going on 30, Hoot, Tanner Hall, and 21 Jump Street. Larson also starred in the United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011.

Her other notable projects include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Don Jon, Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Trainwreck, Kong: Skull Island, and The Glass Castle. She made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store in 2017.

More recently, Larson has starred in Just Mercy and Fast X. She also starred in TV series Lessons in Chemistry and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.