Are Black Widow, Captain America and Hawkeye teaming up again? Probably not, but there was a mini-Avengers reunion at Jeremy Renner‘s house as his fellow-Marvel superheroes Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans came by to check in on their good friend after his horrible snow plow accident on January 1.

Johansson and Evans reportedly had an emotional reunion as Renner continues to recover from the many surgeries and more than 30 broken bones he sustained in the accident, according to Variety. In speaking about the reunion, Johansson said “I was honestly so f—ing happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

Johansson added that Renner is “a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Evans reiterated that sentiment, saying the visit had “no tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

It seems all of the Avengers are impressed with Renner’s ability to bounce back. Once his condition showed drastic improvement, Johannson said she and her fellow original six Avengers (Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo) were able to start joking with Renner again. As Johannson explained, “On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won.” She added “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”