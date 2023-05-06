Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Chris Evans is one of the best actors to ever portray a superhero. As we all know, his rise as an A-lister stemmed from his success in making the iconic superhero Captain America come to life. But aside from playing Captain America for the MCU franchise, he has also starred in other blockbusters like The Gray Man, Lightyear and Knives Out, among other. Given Evans’ stacked acting resume, have you ever wondered how the real-life version of Captain America lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Chris Evans’ $3.5 million mansion on Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles, California.

Just before Evans reprised the role of Steve Rogers and Captain America in the blockbuster hit Captain America: Winter Soldier, he treated himself by purchasing a 4,600 square foot home in Los Angeles, where he lived with now ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate. The purchase cost the Marvel star $3.5 million. Although he still owns the property, the mansion has reportedly been abandoned for years.

Here are some photos of Chris Evans’ $3.5 million mansion on Torreyson Drive in Los Angeles, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: IWM BUZZ

Evans’ 4,600 square foot home sits on a 0.76 acre plot of land. The Los Angeles mansion includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Although it was originally built in 1940, the property underwent renovations by Stewart Gulrajani’s design team even before Evans purchased it. The home’s amenities include a gourmet kitchen, wine refrigerator, coffee maker, a spacious living room and sleek-looking dining area.

Outside the home, the property includes a swimming pool, plenty of green space and breathtaking views of the city and valley. As a result, Evans probably had no trouble getting some fresh air, no doubt essential while coping with the mental and physical rigors of playing Captain America for over a decade.

Given that Evans has achieved A-list status, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, with most of his lucrative paychecks from MCU projects and big-budget films like Ghosted. Evans has a net worth of around $110 million in 2023.

With an abandoned mansion in Los Angeles, reports speculate Evans primarily resides in his Boston apartment. is residing in his apartment in Boston.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chris Evans’ $3.5 million mansion on Torreyson Drive in Los Angeles, California.