The short lived romance between Tyga and Avril Lavigne has died. The couple broke up a few weeks ago, but there are no hard feelings between them. The two musicians went public with their relationship in March, but now four months later, they're going their separate ways, according to TMZ.

Apparently the break up was a mutual decision, but there aren't any further details why they decided to split. Avril Lavigne has just come back from her tour, but Tyga is currently making new music. Apparently the relationship just ran its course.

Lavigne and Tyga were first linked in February after the Complicated singer ended her engagement to Mod Sun. The two called off the engagement a year after Mod Sun proposed. They were apparently on and off again over their last months together and trying hard to make it work, but it wasn't enough.

Though both the marriage and relationship was called off, there was no cheating involved on either side. They were just done, but it seemed Mod Sun took it harder than she. Then, a month later, Tyga and Lavigne were spotted together getting dinner at NOBU. They really hit it off, even hugging goodbye and leaving in the same car. Soon after, they were spotted smooching on camera. From there, the musician's relationship went public.

Now it seems like it's the end of another relationship for Lavigne. Perhaps she was just trying to get herself back out there, or maybe he was a rebound. We'll never really know, though.