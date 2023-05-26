Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Avril Lavigne has become one of the best singers in the world. She made her presence felt in the Billboard charts and also earned eight Grammy Award nominations. Lavigne has produced several hit singles, including Girlfriend, Complicated, I’m With You, and many others. With Lavigne’s decorated singing career, have you ever wondered how a hit singer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. Let’s take a look at Avril Lavigne’s $12 million house in Malibu, Calif.

Just recently, Avril Lavigne released her latest single called Eyes Wide Shut. But around the same time, Lavigne also decided to sell her 3,455-square-foot Malibu home. The Girlfriend singer listed the property on the market for $12 million.

Two years ago, Lavigne shelled out $7.8 million for the same property. This was around one year after Lavigne released her hit album Head Above Water, which was her first album after a six-year hiatus.

Here are some photos of Avril Lavigne’s $12 million home in Malibu, Calif.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1968, the home has gone through renovations even before Lavigne acquired the property. Lavigne’s home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Boasting an open concept, one floor features a living room with a fireplace while sharing the same floor with a modern kitchen equipped with top-tier appliances, an office, and a dining area. Furthermore, the property also features a wine closet, a fitness gym, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a sleek bathroom, and a quick access to the outdoors.

Apart from the home’s already beautiful interior design, Lavigne probably didn’t have any problems getting some fresh air outdoors. The property’s backyard includes a barbecue grilling area, a sauna, a patio, a spa, a swimming pool, and plenty of green spaces. Furthermore, due to the property’s location, Lavigne probably enjoyed a breathtaking view of the ocean. Given the home’s amenities, it seemed like a perfect place for Lavigne to unwind from the demands put on a world-class singer.

Lavigne has plenty of accolades under her name as a singer. As a result, she can ultimately afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lavigne has a net worth of around $60 million. Aside from her lucrative career as a musician, she also earned a lot of money from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Avril Lavigne’s $12 million home in Malibu, Calif.