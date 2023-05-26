Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Steph Curry, opened up about her regrets regarding the overexposure of their eldest daughter, Riley, on social media during her younger years. Ayesha expressed remorse for unintentionally subjecting Riley to the chaos of public scrutiny, revealed in an interview with Insider.

Reflecting on the early days of social media, Ayesha, now 34, acknowledged that they had no idea of the magnitude it would reach. She admitted that if they had known the impact it would have on their lives, they would have approached it differently. However, at the time, they were simply sharing their lives and including their children in the process.

Riley gained significant attention during the Golden State Warriors’ successful run between 2015 and 2018, frequently appearing alongside her father at postgame press conferences. While Ayesha occasionally shares glimpses of their family on Instagram, she emphasized that none of their three children, including daughter Ryan (7) and son Canon (4), have social media accounts or access to mobile devices.

Ayesha and Steph Curry, 35, have engaged in conversations about finding a balance in their approach to parenting and privacy. They aim to provide their children with a well-rounded experience while also implementing boundaries.

Finding the middle ground between being strict and allowing their children to explore life is a ongoing process for the couple. Ayesha acknowledged that they are learning as they go and trying to navigate the complexities of raising a family in the digital age.

Despite the recent disappointment of the Golden State Warriors’ playoff elimination by the Lakers, Ayesha Curry remains a supportive wife to Steph Curry, who is a nine-time NBA All-Star. Throughout his prolific career, she has stood by his side, offering unwavering support.