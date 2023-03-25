Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry won’t only be throwing dimes on the court moving forward. Together with his wife Ayesha Curry, the Golden State Warriors star will now form part of a council under the Joe Biden administration that will assist in promoting “healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans.”

The White House made the announcement on Friday, naming the Currys as part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition along with several others. Some of the names that stand out and sports fans might be familiar with include WNBA champion Tamika Catchings, former Philadelphia Phillies star Ryan Howard, as well as Olympians like snowboarder Chloe Kim, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and high jump athlete Chaunte Lowe.

“President Biden issued Executive Order 14048, renewing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition, which allows for continued promotion of the National Youth Sports Strategy and provides for the work of the Council to include a focus on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition,” the White House announcement said.

Sure enough, being part of President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition is right up the alley of Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. For those who follow the power couple faithfully, they have the Eat.Learn.Play foundation that aims to end child hunger.

With their new position in Joe Biden’s administration, Steph and Ayesha should be able to further promote their mission and do so much more for their fellow Americans.