Babylon’s Fall will be ending its service early 2023

Square Enix’s multiplayer dungeon-crawling action game Babylon’s Fall will be shutting down and ending service in February 2023.

Babylon’s Fall won’t even reach its first birthday before its services will shut down on February 27, 2023. Square Enix announced yesterday in a post on the game’s official website that:

“With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations. However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game’s service on February 27, 2023.”

Babylon’s Fall is currently running its second season and will continue to do so until it runs its course on November. However, the third season fans are expecting to get by that time will be canceled – instead, a final season will cap off Babylon’s Fall’s less-than-a-year journey, with minimal new rewards and repeat earnings from the second season’s rewards pass. The game will also cease to receive any significant updates, with any planned new content scrapped. Instead, the developers will be bringing forth minor updates, the biggest of which would be an end-of-year special rewards event.

Then, on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11 PM PT, the services for the game will end. That means both the single-player and multiplayer experiences will be shut off from the players. There will no longer be Babylon’s Fall players afterward, as “all gameplay data on the game servers will be deleted following the termination of the service.” You will no longer be able to play the game afterward in any capacity.

Babylon’s Fall has had a very rocky life, even if it’s just been six months since its release. The game launched to very scathing reviews, and no amount of updates made it glisten in the eyes of critics. Sadly, Square Enix shares the sentiments of its detractors, finally deciding that the game isn’t worth maintaining for more than a year.