Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Release Date, Features, and Add-ons

New threats, new cards, and a brand-new cleaner. Here’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood Expansion 2: Children of the Worm including its release date, features, and add-ons.

Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Release Date: August 30, 2022

Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm, the second expansion for the game following Tunnels of Terror, will be coming out on all platforms on August 30, 2022.

Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm Features

Back 4 Blood Children of the Worm brings the following additional features to the base game of Back 4 Blood:

6 brand-new chapters

New Cleaner “Prophet” Dan

8 Exclusive character skins

12 exclusive weapon skins

New weapons

New accessories

New cards

In Children of the Worm, there has been a steady rise of attacks on survivors along the coast of the Kanowa River. To find out what’s going on, the Cleaners decide to investigate. It appears that assailants have been amusing unsuspecting groups, dragging away some victims and then butchering the rest. The Irish, gun-toting, self-proclaimed preacher of the end times “Prophet” Dan arrives to help fight this new threat, taking on as his mission the decimation of these attackers to save his flock.

Face against not only the Ridden but a flock of deranged cult members as Children of the Worm swarm your group. Make sure you bring the new weapons along to be able to combat this new threat. And remember, you’re fighting intelligible beings now, so be careful about how you proceed with your mission. Don’t wander off alone and always stay with your group – or else you might get trapped by the cult’s bear traps, or worse, find yourself alone when you end up facing the cult’s deranged members. And one of them has iron claws for hands…

Back 4 Blood is a squad-based cooperative zombie first-person-shooter available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.