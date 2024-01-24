The Millennial's playlist concert...

The Backstreet Boys, Usher and Janet Jackson are joining the acts already announced to performer at the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival, Variety reported.

The festival will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4. The already announced acts include Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland and many more.

It's also the 20th anniversary of Usher's Confessions album. The artist will celebrate at the festival by performing all the songs in the album. Usher recently ended his successful My Way – The Vegas Residency run in December.

Lil Wayne will also perform his entire set with songs from his 2008 album Tha Carter III.

Other artists slated to perform are M.I.A., T-Pain, Eve, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Akon, Ne-Yo, Nelly, Brandy, Monica, Eve, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, 98 Degrees, Jeezy, Method Man and Redman, Tyrese, Craig David, Sean Paul, Keyshia Cole, Kelis, Mya, JoJo, Cam'Ron, Twista and a lot more.

Lovers & Friends started out as a music festival in 2022. It was supposed to launch several years before that, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it. Reading through the roster of artists performing, one can easily surmise that it's a veritable who's who of the '90s hitmakers. Also known as a millennial's burned CD mix.

In its first outing, the festival featured Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon. Unfortunately, it also got shut down early when the festival's attendees heard gunshots which caused them to rush to the exits. However, last year it resumed without much trouble and was headlined by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and 50 Cent.

The festival's ticket presale will go live on Jan. 26 at 10 AM PT. Fans can get a code so they can access tickets early on festival's site. The general sale will follow if there are still tickets after the presale.