As Usher's epic Las Vegas residency comes to an end, it's only right we take a trip down memory lane and remember the most iconic moments.

Usher, the R&B sensation and eight-time Grammy winner, has captivated audiences with his Las Vegas residency, “My Way,” at the Dolby Live Theater inside Park MGM since July 2021. The residency, boasting Usher's greatest hits, stunning visuals, and breathtaking choreography, has been a colossal success, consistently selling out and drawing in celebrities, fans, and critics alike. As the residency approaches its conclusion on December 2, 2021, after 20 sensational shows, it's the perfect moment to reflect on some of Usher's most iconic moments during his time in Las Vegas, offering insights into his legacy, personality, and future endeavors.

As Usher’s historic Las Vegas residency comes to an end tonight, I am reminded of this interview of him talking to Trevor Nelson about the prospect of doing one in 2004. He spoke the greatness of the shows into existence nearly 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/NT3mUttCeV — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 2, 2023

Serenading the Stars

A notable highlight of Usher's residency has been his endearing habit of serenading celebrity guests, turning each show into a star-studded affair. From Kim Kardashian to Issa Rae, Usher has made a tradition of making every star feel special, either by singing directly to them, dancing together, or even inviting them onto the stage. One remarkable instance involved Usher serenading Keke Palmer with “There Goes My Baby” during a Fourth of July weekend show in 2021. Despite some subsequent controversy around Palmer's attire, Usher dismissed the buzz, emphasizing the pop culture significance of the moment.

Kim Kardashian’s postponed wish finally came true when she attended Usher's Las Vegas residency show on a Saturday night. Seated in the VIP section alongside friends Allison Statter, Chris Appleton, and Lukas Gage, Kardashian, 42, relished the ultimate treatment, PageSix reports.

Spotting the Skims founder in the crowd, Usher, 44, didn't hesitate to offer her a special moment. He serenaded Kardashian and her companions, playfully encouraging her to join in the dance. Kardashian shared the excitement of the night on her Instagram Stories, posting highlights that captured the thrill of singing along to Usher's hits like “Confessions” and “My Boo.”

After missing her earlier planned visit, Kardashian's experience at Usher's concert was a memorable celebration, creating a night to remember at the Park MGM Hotel.

Kenya Moore, the latest star to experience Usher's serenade, expressed her shock and gratitude on Instagram after he sang “You Make Me Wanna” to her. These moments highlight Usher's charisma, generosity, and sense of humor, showcasing his ability to connect with fans and peers while expressing deep respect and appreciation for the influential women in his life.

Paying Tribute to the Legends

Usher's residency not only celebrates his own hits but also pays homage to the legends who have inspired him throughout his career. The artist has dedicated segments to iconic figures, showcasing his humility and versatility as a performer.

Prince: The ATL artist honored Prince with a medley featuring hits like “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” and “Purple Rain.” Clad in a purple suit and ruffled shirt, Usher played a white guitar, paying homage to Prince's distinctive style. Having performed with Prince in the past, Usher considers him a significant influence on his career.

Michael Jackson: Usher paid tribute to the King of Pop with a rendition of “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” incorporating signature Jackson moves like the moonwalk and crotch grab. Usher's admiration for Jackson is evident, and he seamlessly channels the pop icon's energy and charisma.

James Brown: He celebrated the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, with a performance of “Sex Machine,” showcasing his funk and soul skills. Recognizing Brown as one of his mentors, Usher emulated the legend's stage presence and dynamic energy.

These tribute moments underscore Usher's deep respect for R&B and pop music history, emphasizing his commitment to preserving and evolving the genre. His ability to capture the essence and spirit of these legends while infusing his own unique style highlights his talent as a versatile artist.

Usher's Residency: A Remarkable Experience

As Usher's residency in Las Vegas concludes, it stands as a remarkable chapter in his career, offering fans a unique and unforgettable experience. The residency has not only showcased Usher's legacy, personality, and future plans but has also reaffirmed his status as an incredible artist with unwavering talent and skill. Usher's “My Way” residency demonstrates that he continues to do things on his terms and shows no signs of slowing down.

In bidding farewell to Las Vegas, Raymond leaves behind a trail of iconic moments that will be etched in the memories of those fortunate enough to witness his residency. From serenading stars to paying tribute to legends, Usher has proven that his artistic journey is a captivating blend of respect for the past, celebration of the present, and anticipation for the future. As the curtain falls on his Las Vegas venture, one thing is clear – Usher has left an indelible mark on the entertainment capital, and his legacy continues to shine bright.