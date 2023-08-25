“Hoo-ah!” Al Pacino and Bad Bunny are going to collaborate on a new music video.

Page Six is reporting that Pacino was seen at Carbone in Noho yesterday filming for Bad Bunny's new music video. While specifics aren't known, Page Six added that they hear it's a “gangster related” project. Additionally, two stars of Uncut Gems will also be involved in the project. It's unknown who the two stars are. Wayne Diamond and Keith William Richards are also on board.

Throughout his career, Pacino has played gangsters in the likes of the Godfather series, Carlito's Way, Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon, and more. He has been on the other side of the law in films like Serpico and Heat as well.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world. He is coming hot off of the “Word's Hottest” tour, which was in support of his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The 43-date tour had 21 dates in the Untied States and 22 in Latin America. Bad Bunny is also coming off of a match against Damien Priest at the WWE's May Premium Live Event, Backlash — which was hosted in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The first single of the year, “Where She Goes,” was released earlier this year.

Al Pacino is a Hollywood legend. He is coming off the second season of Hunters for Prime Video — he reprised his role of Meyer Offerman via flashbacks — and Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. The Godfather actor had a bevy of other projects in the works prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. One of those included a thriller titled Sniff with Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Danny DeVito.