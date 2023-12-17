It's over for the superstar couple.

After less than a year of dating, it's over for Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

PEOPLE reports that they're no longer a couple, even though they haven't been dating that terribly long.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner break up

The romance seemed to start last February when the two were on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Apparently, before this, Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, and Jenner were introduced by friends.

Since they started dating, we've seen them horseback riding and getting comfortable at Coachella with one another. Plus, they sat in the front row at Milan Fashion Week in September.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: Source https://t.co/lIfg1p9QDj — People (@people) December 17, 2023

Rumor speculation has started surfacing recently. Page Six reported how Kendall was out alone in Aspen over the weekend. She had fun with her friends; no Bad Bunny was in sight.

The two haven't been spotted with each other since October 29, when they went for breakfast in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported. It was the morning after a massive Halloween party at Chateau Marmont, where Jenner dressed as Marilyn Monroe and Bunny went in formal wear.

A couple of weeks later, the rapper was out with a friend. This was also when Jenner shared a post on social media with a break-up vibe. It was a sunset photo with the caption, “What's meant for me, will simply find me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

As for what happened with Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner to make them split, it is unknown. There are no further details to what happened. But — like all things in the Jenner world — I'm sure we'll find out eventually.