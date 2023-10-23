Bad Bunny made his hosting debut at SNL with some pretty exciting guests, Billboard reported.

The Puerto Rican rapper doubled as the show's musical guest on October 21. He starred alongside rock legend Mick Jagger and the Internet ‘daddy' Pedro Pascal in the sketches.

Bad Bunny also performed two songs from his album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance to introduce the rapper's Un Preview, saying “Nueva York! Puerto Rico y todo el corillo, Bad Bunny!” in her best Spanish accent.

The Rolling Stones frontman's cameo included his turn as a Spanish-speaking actor in a telenovela, as well as a Sister Act 3 parody. This is Jagger's first solo appearance on SNL since 2012.

Pascal served as Bad Bunny's “translator” during his monologue where he introduced himself by his real name Benito. The Mandalorian star also reprised his role as the overprotective Latina mother in a sketch where Bad Bunny played the aunt.

He also recently released a music video with iconic actor Al Pacino for his song, Monaco, which he performed on SNL.

Bad Bunny previously made a cameo on the show in 2020 and then as a musical guest in 2021.

The one-time WWE 24/7 champion recently released his WWW 2K23 Bad Bunny Edition. His foray into the wrestling world culminated in his victory against Damian Priest at WWE's Backlash 2023.

The musician's fifth solo album, which translates to ‘Nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow,' was released on Oct. 13. It's currently number one on the Billboard 200 chart.