It has almost been a couple of years since Bad Bunny competed in WWE, but the rapper wants to make a return to the ring.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny revealed his desire to have “one more” match. However, he doesn't know when it will happen.

“I want to do it one more time,” he revealed. “I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn't risk it enough enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother.

“When? I don't know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we're always paying attention to what's going on. But when, I don't know. I hope there's a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I'd love to take more time to get ready physically,” he continued.

He then compared the experience of professional wrestling to making music. In both mediums, he is constantly working to get better at his craft. If he comes back, he wants to play a heel instead of a babyface.

“Just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different,” Bad Bunny explained. “Sometimes, I say, ‘I'm going to quit everything and just do wrestling full-time.' I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I'm going to go full-time and be a heel. That's what I'd love. [laughs] I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys.”

So, it sounds like Bad Bunny will return to WWE at some point. Whether or not it's a “full-time” run like he described remains unclear. But he did announce in the same interview that Backlash will soon be heading to Mexico.

Bad Bunny's WWE career

Starting in 2021, Bad Bunny began making celebrity appearances in WWE. He first performed “Booker T” at the 2021 Royal Rumble event before appearing on Monday Night RAW.

He then won the 24/7 Championship from Akir aTozawa with the help of Damian Priest. Bad Bunny and Priest would team at WrestleMania 37 to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a winning effort.

The following year, at the 202 Royal Rumble, he competed in the men's battle royal match. He was eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

In 2023, Bad Bunny was announced as the host of Backlash when it took place in Puerto Rico. At the event, he faced Priest in a “Street Fight” match, which he won.