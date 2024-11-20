ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Baergeng Jieleyisi and SuYoung You. Jieleyisi comes into this fight riding a four-fight winning streak meanwhile, You is coming off back-to-back victories in his first octagon appearance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jieleyisi-You prediction and pick.

Baergeng Jieleyisi (19-5) comes into his Road to UFC finale fight winning each of his last four fights. He most recently won his semifinal matchup against Tokitaka Nakanishi. Now, Jieleyisi will look to secure his UFC contract when he takes on SuYoung You this weekend at UFC Macau.

SuYoung You (13-3) has now was two fights in a row with both fights coming on Season 3 of Road to UFC. He is coming off his semifinal matchup victory against Daermisi Zhawupasi who he defeated via a split decision. Now, You will be looking to pick up the biggest win of his career when he takes on Baergeng Jieleyisi to capture his UFC contract this weekend.

Here are the Jieleyisi-You UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Baergeng Jieleyisi-SuYoung You Odds

Baergeng Jieleyisi: +124

SuYoung You: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

Why Baergeng Jieleyisi Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Tokitaka Nakanishi – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (5 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Baergeng Jieleyisi is poised to secure a victory against SuYoung You in the Road to UFC Season 3 bantamweight finale at UFC Macau this weekend. The Chinese fighter's tenacious grappling and relentless pressure will likely prove too much for his South Korean opponent13. Jieleyisi's impressive performance in the tournament, including a second-round submission win in the quarterfinals and a unanimous decision victory in the semifinals, demonstrates his ability to finish fights and grind out wins when necessary.

While You has shown incredible composure in his split decision victories throughout the tournament, Jieleyisi's grappling prowess is likely to neutralize You's striking advantage. The Chinese fighter's experience and adaptability, evidenced by his success in previous Road to UFC seasons, give him a significant edge in this high-stakes matchup1. Jieleyisi's ability to control the pace of the fight and wear down his opponents will be crucial in securing the UFC contract. Expect Jieleyisi to implement a grinding gameplan, utilizing his superior grappling to dominate You on the ground and potentially secure a late submission victory or a convincing decision win.

Why SuYoung You Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Juscellino Pantoja – SUB

Last 5: 3-1, 1 NC

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

SuYoung You is poised to secure a victory against Baergeng Jieleyisi in the Road to UFC Season 3 bantamweight finale at UFC Macau this weekend. The South Korean fighter's impressive striking skills and composure under pressure give him a significant edge in this high-stakes matchup. You's journey through the tournament, including a unanimous decision win over Shohei Nose and a hard-fought split decision victory against Zhawupasi Daermisi, demonstrates his ability to adapt and overcome diverse challenges.

While Jieleyisi brings tenacious grappling to the table, You's superior striking and fight IQ are likely to neutralize his opponent's ground game. You's experience in high-pressure situations, evidenced by his 13-3 professional record, will be crucial in managing the intensity of this finale. His ability to maintain composure and execute his game plan effectively, as seen in his previous split decision victories, will be key to outmaneuvering Jieleyisi. Expect You to utilize his precise counter-striking to keep Jieleyisi at bay, potentially securing a decisive victory on the scorecards or even finding a late stoppage as his opponent tires from failed takedown attempts.

Final Baergeng Jieleyisi-SuYoung You Prediction & Pick

The bantamweight division is about to get even more stacked with the addition of either Baergeng Jieleyisi or SuYoung You after this weekend's Road to UFC Season 3 Finale. Both Jieleyisi and You are sensational grapplers so this fight essentially could end up being a high-level grappling match or there is a scenario where their grappling cancels itself out and we see these two slug it out on the feet. Either way, this fight should end bringing some fireworks and the fight to look out for as we near the end of this season of Road to UFC.

As for this fight, Jielyisi is the 3-time national champion wrestler who has great top control, top pressure, and dominant back control with numerous rear-naked choke finishes meanwhile, Jielyisi is the Jiu-Jitsu black belt in what he calls Yoo-Jitsu who has slick transitions on the mat and the ability to snatch a submission from anywhere. Ultimately, it's going to come down to mixing it all together and Jieleyisi does that better than You where we can expect Jieleyisi to land the heavier strikes on the feet and land in top control to eventually get the late submission or the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Baergeng Jieleyisi-SuYoung You Prediction & Pick: Baergeng Jieleyisi (+124), Under 2.5 Rounds (+145)