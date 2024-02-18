Oppenheimer tops the list as the biggest winner.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was held on Sunday in London.

It was hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and included various stars, awards, presenters, special honors, and much more, THR reports. Plenty of fun and excitement ensued as 2023's biggest films were honored.

Like always, this year, there were some massive wins (Oppenheimer) and major losers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Here's a breakdown of who or what was nominated in each category. The winners are in bold, and the losers aren't. So, let's get to it…

Winners and Losers of the BAFTA Film Awards

BEST FILM

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple

Sandra Huller — Anatmoy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Vivian Oprarah — Rye Lane

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo — Past Lives

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh — All Of Us Strangers

Justine Triet — Anatomy Of A Fall

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Veronon

Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie — Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West

Napoleon — Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things — Holly Waddington

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

SOUND

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Thins

The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt

Danielle Brookes

Claire Foy

Sandra Huller

Rosamund Pike

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro

Robert Downy Jr.

Jacob Elordi

Ryan Gosling

Paul Mescal

Dominic Sessa

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

CASTING

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR, OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)

Bobi Wine: The People's President — Christopher Sharp (Director)

Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)

Is There Anybody Out There?

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

And there you have it for The BAFTA Film Awards. As you can see, Oppenheimer won big, taking home seven honors. Poor things fared well, too, with five. However, giant movies like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro got zip.