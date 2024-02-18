The 77th BAFTA Film Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) was held on Sunday in London.
It was hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and included various stars, awards, presenters, special honors, and much more, THR reports. Plenty of fun and excitement ensued as 2023's biggest films were honored.
Like always, this year, there were some massive wins (Oppenheimer) and major losers (Killers of the Flower Moon).
Here's a breakdown of who or what was nominated in each category. The winners are in bold, and the losers aren't. So, let's get to it…
Winners and Losers of the BAFTA Film Awards
BEST FILM
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
LEADING ACTRESS
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Sandra Huller — Anatmoy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Vivian Oprarah — Rye Lane
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo — Past Lives
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
DIRECTOR
Andrew Haigh — All Of Us Strangers
Justine Triet — Anatomy Of A Fall
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest
MAKE UP & HAIR
Killers of the Flower Moon — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Veronon
Oppenheimer — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie — Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon — Jacqueline West
Napoleon — Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer — Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things — Holly Waddington
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
SOUND
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
ORIGINAL SCORE
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Thins
The Zone of Interest
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt
Danielle Brookes
Claire Foy
Sandra Huller
Rosamund Pike
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro
Robert Downy Jr.
Jacob Elordi
Ryan Gosling
Paul Mescal
Dominic Sessa
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
CASTING
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR, OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life — Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People's President — Christopher Sharp (Director)
Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There?
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
And there you have it for The BAFTA Film Awards. As you can see, Oppenheimer won big, taking home seven honors. Poor things fared well, too, with five. However, giant movies like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Maestro got zip.