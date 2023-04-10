The Genshin Impact Version 3.6 banners were revealed during the Special Event Livestream! New characters Baizhu and Kaveh will be featured during this version, along with an all-new weapon and several reruns.

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Banners

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 arrives on April 12th, 2023, with the first phase banners also starting on this date and lasting for three weeks. The second phase will begin shortly after and will also span three weeks.

First Phase

The first phase of Genshin Impact Version 3.6 Banners will feature amazing reruns, “Physic of Purity” Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and “Dance of Lotuslight” Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword) on their respective banners, “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” and “Twirling Lotus.”

Both of these characters are great to take advantage of the recent popularity of Dendro characters, so if you want to enhance some of your Dendro reaction-centric teams and don’t wish to pull for the characters in the second phase, either of these two are great pickups.

Nahida functions like all of the other archons and fills a mostly supportive role in the party. She provides a consistent and reliable source of Dendro application and was highly valued upon her release due to the lack of choices for this role. Since then, though, more Dendro characters have become available. Alhaitham, for example, fits better in some team compositions as the primary Dendro source. That being said, Nahida is still a solid choice as she provides over 100% uptime on her Elemental Skill.

Nilou is a reliable way to apply Hydro to enemies with both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. The real crown jewel of her kit is actually in her passive talents, as she makes full use of the Hydro-Dendro reaction Bloom. Nilou’s whole identity revolves around turning the Dendro Cores that result from Bloom into Bountiful Cores while gaining extra synergy with Dendro characters with an Elemental Mastery built in her Talent. These Bountiful Cores not only burst sooner but also deal damage over a larger area. The damage dealt by these cores also scale off of Nilou’s Max HP, which means she’ll end up quite beefy as a tank.

The first half will also feature Dori (4-star Electro Claymore), Layla (4-star Cryo Sword), and Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro Sword). You can read more about what we think about the first half banners here.

Their respective weapons, Nahida’s A Thousand Floating Dreams and Nilou’s Key of Khaj-Nisut will also be featured in the weapon banner during this phase.

The Nahida rerun banner, Nilou rerun banner,and the Weapon Banner featuring A Thousand Floating Dreams and Key of Khaj-Nisut are all scheduled to begin on April 12th, 2023 after the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 update up until May 2nd, 2023 5:59 PM Server Time.

Second Phase

The second phase features the characters that players are most likely looking forward to: the new characters “Beyond Mortality” Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst) and “Empyrean Reflection” Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore). They will be accompanied by “Plenilune Gaze” Ganyu (5-star Cryo Bow).

Baizhu is mainly a defensive Dendro character, offering both shielding and healing to himself and the rest of the party. He’s also a great source of Dendro application provided from both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, but also his Normal Attacks as a Catalyst character. He also has a unique talent that heals characters upon interacting wit h certain collectibles while exploring. Interested in pre-farming for Baizhu, or wanna learn more about his skills? Check out Baizhu’s Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Ganyu is a great source of consistent Cryo damage and is relatively easy to build. If you already have the Amos’ Bow in your arsenal, then it only adds to Ganyu’s value in your party. She easily outputs S-Tier damage with minimal investment, less-than-ideal Artifacts, and even no Constellations. One big turn-off for some players is her playstyle, though. As a Bow character, and because of how her Talents function, most of her damage comes from Charged Attacks. This means you’ll probably spend a lot of your time in the Aimed Shot view which some players seem to dislike. If you don’t feel like having a Cryo DPS in your party (or dislike her playstyle), she can also function as an off-field applicator of Cryo for your Freeze or Melt comps with the use of her Elemental Burst.

Kaveh plays around Dendro Cores, much like Nilou does. His Elemental Skill not only deals Dendro DMG in an area, but also allows players to detonate Dendro Cores at will. Kaveh’s Elemental Burst also enhances the DMG dealt by these Dendro Cores as long as it’s active. It’s easy to theorize that he fits well with Nilou, but Kaveh’s Talents that modify Dendro Cores only take effect while he is on the field. To learn more about the details of his kit, check out his Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Baizhu’s signature weapon, the 5-star Catalyst Jadefall Splendor will also be added on this update and will be featured in the second phase, along with Ganyu’s Amos’ Bow.