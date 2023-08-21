Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking for answers.

In a recent petition to the Travis County District Court, the 28-year-old Mayfield–who joined the Buccaneers earlier in 2023–and his wife Emily sought information pertaining to the potential misappropriation of $12 million, according to KXAN. The money was being handled by an investment firm where multiple members of Mayfield's family work.

“Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between,” according to the document created by Mayfield's lawyers.

The document requests that Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machining, and Lor-Van turn over financial records dating all the way back to 2018.

Mayfield's attorneys emphasized that the document is not a lawsuit but rather simply an inquiry.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

This is just the latest development in the interesting saga that has been Baker Mayfield's NFL career. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017, Mayfield was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

While he had his fair share of shining moments in Cleveland, Mayfield could not guide the franchise all the way back to prosperity, and he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

After being released by Carolina, Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams later in 2022, briefly reentering the national headlines after a thrilling 98-yard game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a free agent after the season concluded, Mayfield opted to sign with the Buccaneers, where he projects to be the starter for the upcoming season.