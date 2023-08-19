Stuck in the puzzle in the Defiled Temple? Here's how to solve and unlock the passage to the Underdark in this Baldur's Gate 3 Guide.

Baldurs Gate 3 Defiled Temple Puzzle Guide

Navigating your way to the Underdark via Princess Gut's quarters requires solving a specific floor puzzle. Here's a step-by-step guide to getting you through the hidden door.

1. Access Princess Gut's Quarters

You can find the puzzle behind the door inside the room that Princess Gut leads you to upon conversing with her for the first time and accepting her aid. As this is detached from most of the Goblin Camp, this is also a great area to assassinate her without any fuss from the rest of the goblins.

Entering the door is a Forbidden Action, as denoted by the red cursor that you will have when hovering over it. Keep this in mind.

Lockpicking: If you possess the necessary skill, use lockpicking tools to open the door. Princess Gut’s Key: The key to the door is with Princess Gut. You can obtain it in two ways:

Defeating Princess Gut: Engage in combat and defeat her to retrieve the key. Pickpocketing: If you can approach her stealthily, pickpocket the key without resorting to combat.



2. Confronting the Guardian

Upon entering the quarters, you'll face a guardian roaming the tiny area. The solution to the upcoming puzzle can be found in a book, the Selûnite Journal, inside the drawer next to the bed, but interacting with it is not a necessity to solve the puzzle.

Dice Rolls: Engage in conversation and, with successful dice rolls, you may avoid conflict. Note that this requires high rolls and will most likely result in failure. Sneaking Around: The way to the puzzle is to the left, and there is a ladder and a platform that you can jump down from. This is high enough that it would result in your characters taking fall damage without any enhancements, though, and timing is crucial to not get caught. Combat: You can also brute force your way through the guardian by defeating it in battle.

3. The Puzzle Overview

In the room, you'll observe the puzzle with four rotatable sections on the floor. Your aim is to align these sections correctly according to the riddle.

“Thus the interlocking circles will bring the full moons to match the stars, while casting darkness where it belongs at the bottom. That chasm to the Underdark will stay sealed.

I confess the design is not foolproof to outsiders, but I had to sacrifice complexity for material resilience. I've always wondered why Selüne took me from the Hall of Wonders to serve at this temple as a priestess. Perhaps this was the reason.”

4 Aligning the Puzzle Sections:

This is what the floor puzzle should look like upon rotating each section. Note the direction of the map. The passage will eventually open, denoted by the path shown in the image.

Rotate the top section to represent “light”. Adjust the remaining sections, except the bottom, to also indicate “light”. Set the bottom section to “dark”.

5. Proceeding to the Underdark:

Once you've aligned the puzzle, a pathway to the north of the area will unveil, granting you entry into the Underdark.

This is how you solve the Baldur's Gate 3 Defiled Temple Puzzle. Check out more gaming content and guides in our newsroom.