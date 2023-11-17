After months of waiting, we finally received official news about the release date window for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox.

Ever since its full release back in August, Baldur's Gate 3 has been the center of attention in the gaming world. From its high review scores to its multiple awards, all eyes have been on what is perhaps the Game of the Year. Of course, one of the things people have been looking out for with the game is its release on Xbox, which has been delayed for quite a while. Thankfully, the wait is over, as Larian Studios has just announced the release date window for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox.

Xbox players, we hear you’re looking for more news on Baldur’s Gate 3. The game is on track for a December release. We’ll see you at The Game Awards for the World Premiere™ of the exact release date. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 15, 2023

According to Larian Studios' Twitter account, they announced that the game “is on track for a December release.” That means that players only have to wait another month or so before the game becomes available on Xbox. They also mentioned that during The Game Awards 2023, they will hold “the World Premiere of the exact release date.”

Rumors regarding the Xbox release date window for Baldur's Gate have been around for a while now. Some people were even wondering if the game would even have an Xbox version. Thankfully, back in August, Swen Vincke of Larian Studios announced that Baldur's Gate 3 was coming to Xbox. The delay in its release date was attributed to the game's split-screen coop, which they decided to exclude from the game's Xbox Series S version.

Perhaps the most recent rumor regarding the Xbox release date window for Baldur's Gate 3 involves a supposed leak from a “noted leaker”. According to them, the game would come out on Xbox on December 6, 2023. This information, however, was immediately debunked. Michael Douse, director of publishing in Larian Studios, was the one to debunk said leak after saying that the release date was “News to me”. In fact, since The Game Awards is on December 7, 2023, we can at least assume that the game's release date is after December 7.

That's all the information we have about the release date window for Baldur's Gate 3. If you want to play the game now, it is available on PC via Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 5. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.