ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

James Madison is coming off a big win as they face Ball State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ball State-James Madison prediction and pick.

Ball State enters the game sitting at 1-2 on the year. They opened with a win over Missouri State, taking a 42-34 victory. They would then be shut out by Maimi (FL), losing 62-0. Last time out, they visited Central Michigan. Ball State took the 10-0 lead in the first quarter but would be down 23-17 at the half. Ball State would come back, leading 34-30 with just 53 seconds left in the game. Still, Central Michigan would drive the field and take the 37-34 victory.

Meanwhile, James Madison is 3-0 on the year. They opened up with a 30-7 win over Charlotte on the road, before winning 13-6 over Gardner Webb. Last week, they faced UNC. James Madison scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 53-21 lead going into the half. They would continue to score in the second half, winning the game 70-50.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ball State-James Madison Odds

Ball State: +20.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +810

James Madison: -20.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ball State vs. James Madison

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kadin Semonza has led the way this year for Ball State. He has completed 74 of 104 passes this year for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions while being sacked nine times. Semonza has also run in one touchdown this year. His top target has been Tanner Koziol. He has 20 receptions this year for 211 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Qian Magwood has 11 receptions for 122 yards and two scores. Finally, Malcolm Gillie has nine receptions for 115 yards and two scores.

The running game this year has been led by Braedon Sloan. Sloan has run 45 times this year for 210 yards. He is averaging over 4.5 yards per carry this year while he has scored two times this year. Still, the next best runner is Vaughn Pemberton. He has 12 rushes for 44 yards. He has just 3.7 yards to per carry this year. Ball State has rushed for just 325 yards and three scores this year.

The Ball State defense has not been good this year. They are 131st in opponent points per game this year while sitting 133rd in opponent yards per game. They are 132nd against the rush while sitting 131st against the pass. Keionte Newson has 15 tackles this year to lead the team, while he has defended one pass. Myles Norwood has also been solid. He is second on the team with 13 tackles. He has three passes defended this year. Ball State has just two sacks this year, while they have forced just three turnovers.

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alonza Barnett III has led the James Madison offense. He has completed 46 out of 74 passes this year for 742 yards. He has seven touchdown passes, while he has thrown just one interception. He has been sacked seven times this year but has been great on the ground overall. He has run the ball 31 times this year for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Omarion Dollison has led the way. He has just five receptions but for 205 yards and two touchdowns. That is over 40 yards a reception, while he has a long of 73 yards. Cam Ross has also been solid. He has 12 receptions this year for 183 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Taylor Thompson has also been great. He has seven receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, George Pettaway has led the way in the running game outside of Barnett. He has 34 carries this year for 201 yards and a touchdown. He has also brought in six receptions for 71 yards and a score.

James Madison is 81st in the nation in opponent points per game. They are 114th in opponent yardage while sitting 59th against the run and 128th against the pass. Jacob Dobbs has been solid this year. He has 21 tackles this year to lead the team, with a sack and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Trent Hendrick has two sacks on the year and a forced fumble. Finally, Terrence Spence has two interceptions on the year, with one returned for a touchdown.

Final Ball State-James Madison Prediction & Pick

James Madison has been great on offense this year. They scored at will against North Carolina, and now are facing one of the worst defensive units in the nation. James Madison will be able to put up as many points as they want in this game. Further, while James Madison's defensive statistics look bad, much of that was in the second half against North Carolina after they had taken control of the game. Take James Madison in this one.

Final Ball State-James Madison Prediction & Pick: James Madison -20.5 (-108)