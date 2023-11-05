First reactions to The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are coming in from critics and they are mostly favorable of the film.

The first reactions to The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are coming in on social media. And they're very encouraging.

The prequel to the Hunger Games franchise, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, is set to be released in two weeks, according to Screen Rant.

It's about the dystopian world that rose to symbolize the rebellion. This new sequel is set six decades earlier and will follow the future President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he teaches District 12 tribute to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who was a contestant in a previous version of the inter-district fight to the death, which is called Hunger Games.

Now that some critics have an advanced screening, here's what some say about the new film.

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes first reactions

Film and television critic Tessa Smith thinks the film “perfectly delivers.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes perfectly delivers the downward spiral of who will become President Coriolanus Snow that fans love to hate. The entire cast is phenomenal. Tom Blyth gives the performance of a lifetime! #HungerGames #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes pic.twitter.com/IuvCnfLyc3 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 5, 2023

Film reporter Scott Mendelson said, “Superbly constructed and exquisitely acted, it wrestles with the franchise's complicated pop culture legacy while thriving as a money's on the screen Imax blockbuster.”

The new #HungerGames is pretty great. Superbly constructed and exquisitely acted, it wrestles with the franchise’s complicated pop culture legacy while thriving as a "money's on the screen" Imax blockbuster. Zegler gives a full-on movie star turn and Davis is a macabre hoot. pic.twitter.com/9ALOfz5LTV — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 5, 2023

Josh Horowitz stated that the film “delivers bigtime” and “It might be a favorite of all the films.”

As someone who covered THE HUNGER GAMES films very closely I’m thrilled to report BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES delivers bigtime. It might be my favorite of all the films in fact. Tom Blyth is a star. @rachelzegler is fantastic. Dinklage nearly steals the film. It’s epic. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 5, 2023

Erik Davis from Fandango and Rotton Tomatoes “really loved” the new Hunger Games.

Really loved the new #HungerGames movie – right up there with Catching Fire in terms of best of the entire series, imo. Solid story, dug the twists. Great action sequences, character development & world expansion, but the real star is the cast. They crush it. Rachel Zegler… pic.twitter.com/iQeW5tryG0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 5, 2023

Barry Hertz, the film editor, had mixed reviews.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES: Sorry that Francis Lawrence regretted splitting MOCKINGJAY in two, but he should've done same with prequel. Thrillingly vicious first 2/3 of film upended by rushed, unsteady final act. REVENGE OF THE SITH comparisons inescapable — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) November 5, 2023

Stephanie Ramirez said it's a “lucrative film” and “refreshing.”

#TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a lucrative film that has all the right elements implemented to make it a successful book-to-film adaptation. It was refreshing to see the film and characters displayed almost perfectly on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/TodnX21M8e — Stephanie Ramirez (@SweetnShy13) November 5, 2023

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is off to generally positive reviews across the board. It'll be interesting to see what moviegoers think when it hits theaters on November 17. From the sound of it, fans of the franchise are in for a special treat.