The first reactions to The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are coming in on social media. And they're very encouraging.

The prequel to the Hunger Games franchise, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, is set to be released in two weeks, according to Screen Rant.

It's about the dystopian world that rose to symbolize the rebellion. This new sequel is set six decades earlier and will follow the future President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he teaches District 12 tribute to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), who was a contestant in a previous version of the inter-district fight to the death, which is called Hunger Games.

Now that some critics have an advanced screening, here's what some say about the new film.

Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes first reactions

Film and television critic Tessa Smith thinks the film “perfectly delivers.”

Film reporter Scott Mendelson said, “Superbly constructed and exquisitely acted, it wrestles with the franchise's complicated pop culture legacy while thriving as a money's on the screen Imax blockbuster.”

Josh Horowitz stated that the film “delivers bigtime” and “It might be a favorite of all the films.”

Erik Davis from Fandango and Rotton Tomatoes “really loved” the new Hunger Games.

Barry Hertz, the film editor, had mixed reviews.

Stephanie Ramirez said it's a “lucrative film” and “refreshing.”

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is off to generally positive reviews across the board. It'll be interesting to see what moviegoers think when it hits theaters on November 17. From the sound of it, fans of the franchise are in for a special treat.