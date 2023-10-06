Manchester City is gearing up for crucial contract talks with their star striker, Erling Haaland, amid persistent transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. The Spanish giants have long coveted the Norwegian sensation, but City's plans to extend Haaland's contract could throw a wrench in Real Madrid's aspirations.

Haaland, 23, made an explosive impact at the Etihad Stadium in his debut season, netting an impressive 52 goals across various competitions and leading City to a historic Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League Treble. His remarkable performances have understandably attracted attention, with Real Madrid among the clubs keen on acquiring his services.

Despite his existing contract having nearly four years left to run, Manchester City is taking proactive measures to secure Haaland's future at the club. The Daily Mail has reported that City aims to extend his contract by at least another year and discuss potential release clauses, a crucial element in modern football contracts. Notably, one of the clauses pertains to the future of City's manager, Pep Guardiola.

City's swift move to negotiate Haaland's contract extension signals their determination to retain the prolific striker. Real Madrid, on the other hand, finds themselves in a watch-and-wait situation, as their pursuit of Haaland could be thwarted if City successfully seals the deal. Real Madrid also has its eyes on another high-profile target, Kylian Mbappe, who is anticipated to join the Spanish club in 2024 upon the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

As the negotiations unfold, the football world eagerly anticipates the outcome, with both Manchester City and Real Madrid looking to shape their attacking units for future successes. Erling Haaland's decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the balance of power in European football.