At the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Lionel Messi found himself embroiled in controversy after a heated exchange with popular Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos, reported by GOAL. During a live Twitch stream, Messi accused Llanos of sharing their private text messages publicly, leading to a sharp verbal rebuke from the Argentine superstar.

In the video, Messi confronted Llanos, stating, “I'm not going to answer you anymore because you make everything public, and I don't like it… the Ballon d’Or? Now you are changing the topic, you son of a b*tch.” Despite Messi's strong words, he maintained a half-smile during the exchange, adding an intriguing dynamic to the interaction.

Llanos quickly responded by posting the video of the encounter on X, questioning the abrupt shift in tone from a confrontational moment to a more serious interview setting. The incident reportedly stemmed from a previous stream where Llanos shared a portion of a text conversation with Messi, leading to the soccer icon's frustration.

el momento en el que me llama hijo de puta y luego nos ponemos a hablar como si fuera una entrevista seria qué ha sido pic.twitter.com/fvGKcNYKwH — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) October 30, 2023

Messi's frustration might have been amplified by his exhaustive schedule, having played non-stop due to his transfer to Inter Miami, leaving him without a proper break for over a year. With Miami's MLS season concluded, Messi is finally set for a well-deserved break until 2024, following a pair of friendlies in China in early November.

The exchange between Lionel Messi and Llanos at the Ballon d'Or ceremony has sparked discussions among fans and media, highlighting the challenges of maintaining privacy in the age of social media and public scrutiny. The incident remains a topic of interest, adding a new layer to Messi's already eventful career.