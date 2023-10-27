Inter Miami‘s much-anticipated tour of China with football legend Lionel Messi has hit a roadblock before it even began, reported by GOAL. The MLS side, along with Messi, was set to embark on a historic trip to Asia, bringing joy to fans across the continent. However, what was initially planned as two exciting matches in China has now been marred by unexpected chaos.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Originally, Inter Miami was slated to play Qingdao Hainiu on November 5 and Chengdu Rongcheng three days later. Unfortunately, the second fixture against Chengdu Rongcheng has been abruptly canceled, citing “various reasons.” This sudden change has left fans bewildered and disappointed, especially considering the high anticipation surrounding Messi's presence in the tour.

To add to the confusion, there have been conflicting statements about ticket sales, leaving supporters uncertain about the event's logistics. Despite the setbacks, Inter Miami, with Messi as a key member of their team, is still scheduled to face Qingdao Hainiu. However, even this match has undergone alterations, moving from the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium to the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou. The shifting venues have left fans grappling with the rapidly changing tour details.

The initial excitement that surrounded Messi's visit and Inter Miami's tour has given way to frustration and bewilderment among fans. The rollercoaster of emotions—from joy and optimism to confusion and disappointment—highlights the challenges faced by organizers and supporters alike.

As the tour's fate hangs in the balance, fans can only hope for clarity and a smoother experience moving forward. Despite the hurdles, the anticipation to witness Lionel Messi in action on Asian soil remains, underscoring the global impact and appeal of football and its iconic stars.