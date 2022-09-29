Baltimore Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Bills

Sunday’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills will feature arguably the two best teams in the NFL. It will also be led by two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. But instead of being played for all of the countries to see on primetime, it has remained in its 1 PM timeslot.

But regardless of when the two teams faceoff, it is guaranteed to be a special affair. While it is only Week 4, it has game of the year potential.

Both teams currently sit at 2-1, with each of them suffering losses to the Miami Dolphins. They have both found their success by being elite offenses, with both teams averaging more than 30 points per game.

This could lead to an all-out battle on Sunday.

Here are four bold predictions for the Ravens in Week 4

Rashod Bateman has a big day

Through the first three games, the second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has looked like a legitimate WR1 for this team. He has recorded eight receptions for 226 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Along with this, he currently ranks first in yards per reception with 28.3.

Bateman’s biggest performance so far came in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. While the Ravens walked away with a loss, Bateman recorded four receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown on seven total targets. His biggest play of the day came on a 75-yard reception.

Outside of star tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson has looked to Bateman consistently. And that could lead to another big day versus a wounded Bills secondary.

Bateman could very well cross 100 receiving yards yet again. This would be just the third time in his career that he has done this. Along with that, he could also find his way into the endzone on several occasions as this game has the potential to be a high-scoring battle.

Regardless of who comes out on top between the Ravens and the Bills, Bateman could potentially undergo a true breakout performance in Week 4.

JK Dobbins has a legitimate bounce-back performance

In Week 3, Ravens running back JK Dobbins appeared in his first game in over a year. In his first game back from a torn ACL, he struggled to gain his footing. He recorded just 23 rushing yards on seven carries.

Now that he has a game under his belt, he could slowly be in line to bounce back. It could be a challenge against a Bills defense that has been solid against the run. But they haven’t had to take on a force like that of Lamar Jackson.

Through the first three games, opposing teams have rushed for just 173 yards against the Bills defensive front. They managed to hold an elite running back in Derrick Henry to just 25 yards on 13 total carries.

But the Ravens run game seems to be an entirely different monster compared to the rest of the NFL in terms of their production. And if Dobbins can make his presence felt on the ground, it would be a massive statement for the rest of the NFL.

If Dobbins can put together 100 yards from scrimmage, and potentially make a trip to the endzone, the NFL will be forced to acknowledge his return in a way that they may not be after Week 3.

Lamar Jackson has another 3+ touchdown day

Lamar Jackson has looked like a man on a mission in each of the Ravens first three games. He has accounted for 12 total touchdowns and has been elite through both the air and the ground.

Heading into Week 4, Jackson has thrown for 749 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, with just two interceptions.

He is currently the Ravens leading rusher, with 243 yards. Jackson has surpassed 100-plus rushing yards in each of the last two games. He has also reached the end zone twice on the ground.

In Week 1, Jackson accounted for three passing touchdowns. He then followed this performance with four touchdowns in both weeks two and three. And he could potentially do this again in Week 4 against the Bills.

The Bills defense has been solid, allowing just 38 total points over the first three games. But the Ravens offense has also been elite, racking up 99 total points over the same period. With these two teams playing, this will be a matchup of two powerhouse offenses. Defense could be hard to combine when they faceoff on Sunday.

Jackson has found success in several ways so far, and the Bills defense could be the next unit to feel his wrath. With the emergence of Bateman, and Andrews looking like the game’s best tight end, this unit could be elite yet again. And Jackson could be the leading force on this Ravens offense.