Fans are raring to catch the Baltimore Ravens preseason Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals at the State Farm Stadium. Star QBs Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are reportedly not playing, but there are still some bold Ravens preseason Week 2 predictions to whet your appetite.

The Week 2 preseason matchup between the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals and 1-0 Baltimore Ravens should be interesting and entertaining. Experts anticipate a close game in this one, with both of these clubs managing victories in the first week of the preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Arizona after a good win over the Tennessee Titans. Due to the strong play of their reserves, the Ravens were able to win last week, 23-10. Lamar Jackson reportedly won’t participate in this game since they can’t risk injury before the start of the regular season, but that means more snaps for Tyler Huntley. Tight end Mark Andrews will also miss this game since just a few starters will suit up.

Here are some bold predictions for the Ravens as they take on the Cardinals in Week 2 of the preseason.

Ravens Preseason Week 2 Predictions

4. Steven Means at OLB

One of the finest preseason Ravens stories is the one involving Steven Means. The 31-year-old wasn’t exactly a journeyman player when he signed in June. Means has played 38 games over his three previous healthy seasons in Atlanta. He even started 14 games for the Falcons last season. Means initially appeared to have little chance of making the Ravens’ 53-man roster, though.

Throughout training camp, however, he was frequently among the first outside linebackers to arrive for workouts, patiently honing his skills and displaying his talent. He had three tackles and a sack against Tennessee. In addition, despite reservations about his football career, he talked highly of the Ravens organization. He felt that the Ravens had resurrected his career way back in 2014.

“Eight years later, I find myself returning,” he said. “Which is a joy. I owe this group a lot.”

Fans hope Means can turn his gratitude into more tackles against the Cardinals on Sunday.

3. More of Jaylon Moore

Jaylon Moore didn’t do as well against the Titans as Makai Polk or Shemar Bridges. Remember, however, that he also missed more of the field. Bridges played 31 offensive snaps while Polk had 47. Over the course of just 26 snaps, Moore had his two catches for 15 yards.

One preseason game alone won’t determine much, and there could still be a position at wide receiver to be earned. After spending the previous two seasons on the Ravens’ practice squad, Moore emerged early in camp as one of the team’s top receivers before starting to wane. On the flip side, Bridges and Polk had quiet weeks in camp, failing to improve on their preseason performances.

Moore’s main asset is his experience, but he will surely improve his chances of making the roster with a breakout performance against the Cardinals.

2. Mike Davis at RB1

Mike Davis continues to be at the top of the depth chart for the Ravens. Gus Edwards is still not cleared to practice and J.K. Dobbins is still getting back to full strength, after all. At the conclusion of training camp, Davis displayed good vision by making a few cutbacks to the second level during drills. He is also a solid pass defender, as seen by several brutal chip blocks he made against Tennessee.

#Ravens RB Mike Davis laid the hammer down in pass pro last night. pic.twitter.com/zZgnxMrjz3 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbytrosset) August 12, 2022

The running back battle didn’t differentiate much in the Ravens’ season opener. Coach John Harbaugh noted after the game that all his RBs seem fairly great. Now that Corey Clement has been released, however, more opportunities should be available.

Davis doesn’t need to create any highlight-reel runs at this stage in the preseason. Still, it wouldn’t hurt if he put up a performance that solidifies his starting position.

1. Tyler Huntley leads the way

The Ravens just released quarterback Brett Hundley, and they will now rely on Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown to against the Cardinals. Brown had a strong performance last week, completing 10 of 15 passes for 117 yards.

Having said that, Huntley will probably take most of the snaps in this one. Last week, when he passed for 109 yards and one TD, Huntley looked fantastic. It is evident that Harbaugh trusts him since he has shown a great knowledge of their offense.

With a 16-for-18 performance in the Ravens’ preseason victory against the Tennessee Titans, Huntley certainly stood out in a good way. On Sunday, he could have more playmakers surrounding him. The Ravens, though, need to improve their downfield passing approach since Huntley often depends on quick hits. His longest completion versus Tennessee was a 22-yarder to tight end Isaiah Likely. Huntley’s profile would be enhanced in prime time if he could make one or two deep passes in Arizona.