A poor second half doomed the Baltimore Ravens as they lost at home against the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Ravens’ Week 4 loss.

The Ravens let the Bills pull off their largest comeback in nearly a decade on a gloomy afternoon in Baltimore.

On Sunday, Buffalo’s defense forced a key fourth-down turnover, Allen marched the Bills down the field, and Tyler Bass converted a 21-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the close win over the Ravens. Keep in mind that late in the second quarter, Buffalo trailed 20-3. It was the Bills’ biggest comeback victory since they overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the New England Patriots in 2011.

It was also the second time in a row that Baltimore let a sizable lead slip away at home. Two Sundays ago, the Miami Dolphins recovered from a 21-point fourth-quarter hole to defeat the Ravens 42-38.

Here are our four takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 4 loss vs. the Bills.

4. Lamar Jackson X Josh Allen is a beautiful matchup

The 2018 draft will always be associated with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, and five years later, they have risen well beyond the other first-round picks that year: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Josh Rosen.

This game was hyped as a potential AFC playoff preview between two of the league’s brightest talents, and it delivered. Both demonstrated the dual-threat ability that has made them two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks. They finished with nearly similar running totals. Allen had 11 carries for 70 yards and Jackson had 11 for 73.

Allen converted a key fourth-down conversion, keeping and running for 4 yards on fourth-and-1 to set up a field goal. He had started the possession with a 20-yard run, and he kept on a planned bootleg and beat everyone to the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown that knotted the score at 20.

Meanwhile, Jackson produced yet another feat of sorcery. He seemed to be suffocated by the Bills’ pass rush, only to escape and loft a throw toward Mark Andrews, which was tipped and grabbed by Devin Duvernay along the sideline. He also escaped a near-certain sack and converted it into a 20-yard throw to J.K. Dobbins.

Allen completed 19-of-36 passes for 213 yards, while Jackson completed 20-of-29 passes for 144 yards.

These two are just a delight to watch, and we hope to see a rematch in the playoffs.

3. Ravens defense was inconsistent

The Ravens’ defense entered the contest battered and bruised. They were bottom in the league in passing defense and had given up 28 fourth-quarter points in the previous week’s devastating defeat to Miami. Baltimore’s defense, though, was aggressive and inspired throughout the first half to give them a 20-10 halftime advantage.

That first half was great for Baltimore. Marcus Peters intercepted Allen’s first pass. In the following play, Allen’s throw was tipped by Calais Campbell and intercepted by Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens took the lead two plays later.

Odafe Oweh stripped Bills running back Devin Singletary later in the first quarter, and Marcus Williams recovered, giving the Ravens the ball at the Bills’ 36-yard line. Justin Tucker’s 42-yard field goal gave the Ravens a 17-3 advantage.

The Ravens, however, failed to finish the game strong. Late in the first half, the Bills offense found some rhythm, and they used that to anchor their strong second-half surge.

After a 15-play, nine-minute touchdown drive in the first quarter, the Ravens had two fast drives in the third quarter with one first down, putting the defense back on the field against a resurgent Bills attack. The Ravens once again failed to put any pressure on Allen, finishing with just one sack and five quarterback hits.

Allen’s 11-yard bootleg around the left end late in the third quarter knotted the game at 20, and the Ravens’ defense and Bills’ offense were heading in different directions by the time Allen and his squad took the field for their last drive.

2. Ravens bad at home?

The Ravens’ loss on Sunday was their sixth in a row at home, dating back to last season. Given the condition of their roster, their three home losses to conclude the 2021 season were viewed as an oddity. In each of their home losses, the Ravens lost by four points or fewer, and the game was decided in the last minutes.

Not long ago, five straight losses at M&T Bank Stadium would have been inconceivable. Blowing a three-point lead? No way. Doing it twice in a row? Impossible. Unfortunately, that is where the Ravens are right now.

This is a bad trend that Ravens fans hope will be reversed as soon as possible. Their next two home games will be against divisional opponents, beginning with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Winning on the road is fantastic, but the Ravens must also perform better at home if they will make a strong playoff push.

1. Blown opportunities again

The Ravens had the start they wanted, leading by 17 points late in the second quarter. They forced several turnovers and scored on every offensive drive. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen previously this year, not even a three-score advantage is safe.

As mentioned above, the Ravens just left the door open and collapsed in the second half. Baltimore has just blown so many opportunities and choked so many times so early in the season.

Yes, both of their three-score squandered leads this year have been circumstantially different. Regardless, the Ravens are now tightening up offensively and loosening up defensively when they have a huge lead. That is not a good framework for a squad that should be among the top contenders in the AFC.