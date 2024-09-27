Desperate for a win last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens came through, though they made it closer than most would have liked. Still, a win is a win, and the Ravens avoided going 0-3 for the first time since 2015—the only time in franchise history they've had such a start.

Now sitting at 1-2, the Ravens are in a better spot than 0-3, but climbing back to .500 won’t be easy. Up next, they’ll host one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills (4-0), at M&T Bank Stadium for a primetime Sunday Night Football showdown.

This is one of those matchups we could easily see again in January during the playoffs, but for now, we get an early edition in late September. The Bills currently sit atop most power rankings as the best team in the league. The Ravens will hope to hand them their first loss, avoiding a 1-3 hole and staying competitive in the always-challenging AFC. Much like last week, this feels like another must-win for Baltimore.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Ravens versus the Bills in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football.

More and more of Derrick Henry

We finally saw the real Derrick Henry last week against the Cowboys. After two mediocre performances to start the season, Henry broke out with 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He was a key part of the Ravens' game plan, and that is likely to continue against the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Expect Henry to make it four straight games finding the end zone and notch his second consecutive 100-yard game.

Ravens defense contains Bills run game

The Bills may not be the best rushing team in the NFL, but they do have Josh Allen, who is as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. James Cook has been a solid addition this season, leading the team in rushing for the first two games before Allen took over as the leader in last week's matchup. Cook still leads the team overall with 188 yards and three touchdowns.

However, on Sunday Night Football, Allen, Cook, and the Bills will face the NFL's top-ranked rushing defense. The Ravens are allowing just 50 yards per game at a league-best 2.8 yards per carry. Just as the Bills seemed to be finding their rhythm in the run game, they now face a daunting challenge in Baltimore's defense.

Lamar Jackson has at least 250 yards passing, 75 yards rushing and three touchdowns

Lamar Jackson seems to be on a mission this season, and his performance is backing it up. He's come close to throwing for at least 200 yards and rushing for 50 yards in each of the first three games. Last week against the Cowboys, he put up video game-like numbers, throwing for 273 yards and rushing for 122, though he only found the end zone once.

Much like the Week 1 showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson will be out to prove he’s the best quarterback on the field, this time facing early MVP candidate Josh Allen. Expect Jackson to put the team on his back again, scoring three touchdowns and racking up a significant amount of yards with both his arm and legs.

Ravens avoid 1-3, beat Bills at home in a close one thanks to Justin Tucker field goal

For some reason, the Ravens are struggling to finish games this season. Their first three matchups have been decided by a combined 13 points, and they've been outscored 39 to 17 in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be surprising if this week's crucial battle for AFC supremacy also comes down to the final quarter.

That means the outcome could hinge on a field goal—an area that hasn't been as automatic this season. Justin Tucker, known for his remarkable consistency, is hitting just 62 percent of his field goals this year, making five of eight attempts. Two of those misses were from 50 yards or more, while one was under 50 yards. A mid-range field goal (35 to 45 yards) from Tucker's foot might just end up being the difference in this one.

