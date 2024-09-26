The Baltimore Ravens have gotten used to big matchups against the NFL's elites early in the 2024 season. They started the new year off by taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game, and they are fresh off of a win over America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Baltimore has yet another challenge, as the Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. That game is on Sunday Night Football, and in this article, we are going to explain how you can watch it.

When and where is the Bills vs. Ravens game?

In Week 4, Sunday Night Football will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Kickoff for the Sept. 29 game is at 8:20 p.m. ET. This will be the Ravens' second game at home and the Bills' second game on the road this season.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday Night Football, which means you can also stream the game on Peacock. FuboTV and NFL+ are alternative streaming options. Mike Tirico will be on the play-by-play, with Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Ravens -2.5 | O/U 46.5

Bills storylines

A lot of fans expected regression out of the Bills this season. They lost a number of their best players in the offseason. Josh Allen's favorite receiver targets, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, both found new homes, as did a number of the team's most-known defensive players. That list included names such as Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White.

None of that has mattered, though, as the Bills haven't lost a stride this year. They've gotten off to a hot start and are now one of only five teams who remain unbeaten. The Ravens will be the Bills biggest challenge yet, though.

The Bills quarterback has been the player leading the way in Buffalo. Allen already has nine total touchdowns, and it hasn't mattered who he is throwing the ball to. With Diggs and Davis gone, Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel have all stepped up when called upon.

The defense has impressed, too. Von Miller has had an early season resurgence, as he already has three sacks. The longtime Denver Bronco is now 17th on the all-time sack list. He has had help on the opposite side, too, as Greg Rousseau has thrived rushing the quarterback off of the edge, too. Notably, Damar Hamlin even had an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ravens storylines

Getting after the quarterback won't be easy for the Bills against the Ravens, though. The ever-elusive Lamar Jackson is one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever. He now has a new weapon in the backfield, too. Week 3 was Derrick Henry's breakout game on the team he signed with in the offseason.

The former 2,000 yard rusher exploded for 151 yards and two scores on the ground. Many questioned Henry's fit in the Ravens' offense, but the running back proved that the Ravens' backfield should be feared all season long.

The Ravens won their first game of the season in Week 3, but they are a lot better than your average one-win team. Isaiah Likely was out of bounds by centimeters on a would-be game-winning catch against the Chiefs in Week 1, and Baltimore had a surprising loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. They seemingly got on track against the Cowboys, but falling to 1-3 would be far from ideal, so expect the Ravens to come ready to play in Week 4.

Lamar Jackson has already won two MVP awards, and no one would be surprised if he won a third. Josh Allen is having the best season in the NFL so far, though. This Sunday Night Football matchup will tell a big part in who walks away with the league's most prestigious regular season award at season's end.