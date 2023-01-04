By Ziggy Chavez · 4 min read

. The Pokemon VGC 2023 season started just last January 2 and we are listing down Banned Pokemon for VGC 2023. With the Pokemon Rules for VGC this 2023 already out, we already know Pokemon banned from VGC for the season this 2023.

All Permitted Pokemon for VGC

Before we get to the list of Pokemon that are ineligible to be played on the Pokemon VGC Series this 2023, let’s quickly look at the Pokemon that are permitted to be used for the season. In summary, the Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex from #001 to #375 and #388 to #392 are all allowed to be part of your team. The list of the Pokemon is as follows:

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidops Nymble Lokix Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Houndour Houndoom Yungoos Gumshoos Skwovet Greedent Sunkern Sunflora Kricketot Kricketune Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Combee Vespiquen Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Happiny Chansey Blissey Azurill Marill Azumarill Surskit Masquerain Buizel Floatzel Wooper (Paldean) Clodsire Psyduck Golduck Chewtle Drednaw Igglybuff Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drowzee Hypno Gastly Haunter Gengar Tandemaus Maushold Pichu Pikachu Raichu Fidough Dachsbun Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Bonsly Sudowoodo Rockruff Lycanroc Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Shinx Luxio Luxray Starly Staravia Staraptor Oricorio Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Petilil Lilligant Shroomish Breloom Applin Flapple Appletun Spoink Grumpig Squawkabilly Misdreavus Mismagius Makuhita Hariyama Crabrawler Crabominable Salandit Salazzle Phanpy Donphan Cufant Copperajah Gible Gabite Garchomp Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Wingull Pelipper Magikarp Gyarados Arrokuda Barraskewda Basculin Gulpin Swalot Meowth Persian Drifloon Drifblim Flabébé Floette Florges Diglett Dugtrio Torkoal Numel Camerupt Bronzor Bronzong Axew Fraxure Haxorus Mankey Primeape Annihilape Meditite Medicham Riolu Lucario Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Barboach Whiscash Tadbulb Bellibolt Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Croagunk Toxicroak Wattrel Kilowattrel Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Dunsparce Dudunsparce Deerling Sawsbuck Girafarig Farigiraf Grimer Muk Maschiff Mabosstiff Toxel Toxtricity Dedenne Pachirisu Shroodle Grafaiai Stantler Foongus Amoonguss Voltorb Electrode Magnemite Magneton Magnezone Ditto Growlithe Arcanine Teddiursa Ursaring Zangoose Seviper Swablu Altaria Skiddo Gogoat Tauros (Paldean) Litleo Pyroar Stunky Skuntank Zorua Zoroark Sneasel Weavile Murkrow Honchkrow Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Sinistea Polteageist Mimikyu Klefki Indeedee Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Tropius Fomantis Lurantis Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Cacnea Cacturne Rellor Rabsca Venonat Venomoth Pineco Forretress Scyther Scizor Heracross Flittle Espathra Hippopotas Hippowdon Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Silicobra Sandaconda Mudbray Mudsdale Larvesta Volcarona Bagon Shelgon Salamence Tinkatink Tinkatuff Tinkaton Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Wiglett Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Sableye Shuppet Banette Falinks Hawlucha Spiritomb Noibat Noivern Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Glimmet Glimmora Rotom Greavard Houndstone Oranguru Passimian Komala Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Stonjourner Eiscue Pincurchin Sandygast Palossand Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Shellos Gastrodon Shellder Cloyster Qwilfish Luvdisc Finneon Lumineon Bruxish Alomomola Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Mareanie Toxapex Flamigo Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Snom Frosmoth Snover Abomasnow Delibird Cubchoo Beartic Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cryogonal Cetoddle Cetitan Bergmite Avalugg Rufflet Braviary Pawniard Bisharp Kingambit Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Veluza Dondozo Tastugiri Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Bammed Banned Frigibax Arctibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Gholdengo Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned Banned

All Banned Pokemon for VGC

This season, part of the 2023 Pokemon Rules for VGC has already confirmed that the banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 are Paradox Pokemon, Treasures of Ruin Pokemon, and Legendary Pokemon and cannot be used in the circuit. This also includes other Pokemon, not in the Paldean Regional Pokedex such as Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Wooper (Original variant), Quagsire, Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, and Pokemon that are currently unobtainable like Gimmighoul in Roaming Form. Here’s a list of all banned Pokemon for VGC:

Is Terrastalizing not allowed?

Since it is, after all, the latest gimmick that the series offers, there are no restrictions regarding Terrastalization. Players may bring their A-game with their team’s unique set of Terrastalization. You can even bring Pokemon caught from the Tera Raid Battles that you have participated in like Delibird and Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark. Your creativity on how to play around with this will definitely be an advantage so the sky is the limit.

Banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 is to make sure that the gameplay will be as balanced as it can be. These are precautionary measures to keep the playing field fair for all players to progress in a smoother and better way in the competitive scene. As always, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to the official Pokemon VGC circuit. Make sure to check in every now and then here at ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events about the Pokemon VGC scene. ’til then, continue training and building your best teams for the pro scene. Best of luck, Trainers!