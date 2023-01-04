. The Pokemon VGC 2023 season started just last January 2 and we are listing down Banned Pokemon for VGC 2023. With the Pokemon Rules for VGC this 2023 already out, we already know Pokemon banned from VGC for the season this 2023.
All Permitted Pokemon for VGC
Before we get to the list of Pokemon that are ineligible to be played on the Pokemon VGC Series this 2023, let’s quickly look at the Pokemon that are permitted to be used for the season. In summary, the Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex from #001 to #375 and #388 to #392 are all allowed to be part of your team. The list of the Pokemon is as follows:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wooper (Paldean)
- Clodsire
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Oricorio
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Squawkabilly
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Basculin
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Meowth
- Persian
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Torkoal
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Dunsparce
- Dudunsparce
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Grimer
- Muk
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Dedenne
- Pachirisu
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Stantler
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Ditto
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Tauros (Paldean)
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Mimikyu
- Klefki
- Indeedee
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Tropius
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Sableye
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Falinks
- Hawlucha
- Spiritomb
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Rotom
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Komala
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Pincurchin
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Qwilfish
- Luvdisc
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Bruxish
- Alomomola
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Flamigo
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Delibird
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cryogonal
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tastugiri
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Bammed
- Banned
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
- Banned
All Banned Pokemon for VGC
This season, part of the 2023 Pokemon Rules for VGC has already confirmed that the banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 are Paradox Pokemon, Treasures of Ruin Pokemon, and Legendary Pokemon and cannot be used in the circuit. This also includes other Pokemon, not in the Paldean Regional Pokedex such as Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Wooper (Original variant), Quagsire, Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, and Pokemon that are currently unobtainable like Gimmighoul in Roaming Form. Here’s a list of all banned Pokemon for VGC:
Brute Bonnet
Flutter Mane
Great Tusk
Iron Bundle
Iron Hands
Iron Jugulis
Iron Moth
Iron Thorns
Iron Treads
Iron Valiant
Roaring Moon
Sandy Shocks
Scream Tail
Chi-Yu
Chien-Pao
Ting-Lu
Wo-Chien
Koraidon
Miraidon
Gimmighoul (Roaming Form)
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Galarian Meowth
Perrserker
Wooper
Quagsire
Is Terrastalizing not allowed?
Since it is, after all, the latest gimmick that the series offers, there are no restrictions regarding Terrastalization. Players may bring their A-game with their team’s unique set of Terrastalization. You can even bring Pokemon caught from the Tera Raid Battles that you have participated in like Delibird and Cinderace with the Mightiest Mark. Your creativity on how to play around with this will definitely be an advantage so the sky is the limit.
Banned Pokemon for VGC this 2023 is to make sure that the gameplay will be as balanced as it can be. These are precautionary measures to keep the playing field fair for all players to progress in a smoother and better way in the competitive scene. As always, there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to the official Pokemon VGC circuit. Make sure to check in every now and then here at ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events about the Pokemon VGC scene. ’til then, continue training and building your best teams for the pro scene. Best of luck, Trainers!