By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Trainers had the opportunity to catch Tyranitar, Salamence, and Charizard during the past few weeks in Tera Raid battles. This time around Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Delibird and Cinderace Tera Raid Battles will be available soon to battle and capture.

What are Tera Raid Battles again?

In case you have forgotten, Tera Raid battles are a new kind of multiplayer activity that trainers can do in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Four players will team up to defeat a powerful Tera type Pokémon before time runs out reminiscent of how it was in Max Raid battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield. A Tera Raid battle is a way for you to get strong Pokémon to add to your team and grind your way up in the ranked matches online. We have reported the previous Tera Raid battles for Salamence, Tyranitar, and Charizard recently and this time around, we’re on our way to getting two more Tera Raid battles before the end of the year.

Of course, make sure that you have a Nintendo Online membership to get to play with your friends online.

Delibird Tera Raid Battle

With the recently ended Charizard Tera Raid battle, the next Tera Raid battle will be featuring Delibird. The next Tera Raid battle will be from December 23 to 25, 2022. Currently, there are no set Tera types for this event so anything is possible and various Tera Shards will be available for grabs as a reward.

Cinderace Tera Raid Battle

Following the Delibird Tera Raid battle, the next 7-Star Tera Raid battle is set to happen from December 3o, 2022 until January 1, 2023, before reappearing from January 13 to January 15, 2023, and will feature Cinderace. This particular Cinderace will gain a fighting Tera type and the mightiest mark. This makes it a perfect contender to be part of your ranked game team.

That is all you need to know with the latest news about the Tera Raid Battles scheduled to happen this 2022 in Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet! We’ve got a lot more Pokmon Scarlet and Violet Guides like Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Delibird and Cinderace Tera Raid Battle on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!